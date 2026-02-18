Roll Up To Win is back at Tim Hortons with Roll Up cups and here's what to order to get them
The iconic Roll Up cups are here "for years to come."
Tim Hortons is bringing back the classic Roll Up cups for Roll Up To Win.
But you can only get them for a limited time when you order eligible menu items.
To mark the 40th anniversary of Roll Up, Tim Hortons announced that the iconic paper cups are back not only for this year but "for years to come" as well.
So, that means you can win prizes by rolling up the rim on those classic cups and swiping up on virtual cups in the Tims app.
There are more than 30 million prizes available this year, like Volkswagen ID. Buzz vehicles, vacations and VIP experiences, electronics, gift cards, cash and free Tims items.
Roll Up To Win is happening at Tim Hortons locations across Canada from Monday, February 23, to Sunday, March 22, 2026.
If you want to roll up the rim, you get a classic paper Roll Up cup when you order a hot beverage.
But there is a limited supply of Roll Up cups, so you should check that your local Tim Hortons has them before ordering.
This year, the cup prizes include Volkswagen ID. Buzz vehicles, Hisense 98-inch QLED TVs, SellOffVacations all-inclusive trips, and more.
Tim Hortons is offering over 14 million free coffees and donuts through the Roll Up cups.
2026 Roll Up To Win paper cup from Tim Hortons.Tim Hortons
You also get in-app rolls when you order select hot and cold beverages and select breakfast, lunch and dinner items.
These menu items earn digital rolls during Roll Up To Win in 2026:
- small, medium, large or extra-large hot beverages
- small, medium or large cold beverages
- Infusrs
- Farmers Breakfast Wrap or Scrambled Egg Farmers Breakfast Wrap (bacon, sausage or egg and cheese)
- classic breakfast wrap
- Scrambled Egg Loaded Breakfast Box (bacon, sausage or egg)
- omelette bites
- bagel BELT (bacon or sausage)
- breakfast sandwiches (English muffin, biscuit, bagel or croissant with bacon, sausage, and/or egg and cheese)
- lunch and dinner classic, craveables, melt or stack sandwich
- lunch and dinner grilled, classic or craveable wrap
- flatbread pizza
- soup, chilli or hot bowls
- Loaded Wraps
- Loaded Bowls
Baked goods (including bagels), hot water, espresso shots, ready-to-drink beverages (including milk, bottled water, bottled sodas and fountain drinks), hashbrowns, potato wedges and items redeemed as Roll Up prizes or with Tims Rewards points aren't eligible.
When you order eligible items, you have to scan the QR code in the Tims app or your physical Tims Rewards card to get digital rolls.
If you bring your own reusable cup and scan when you order an eligible hot or cold drink, you'll get an extra roll in the app. You can also double the amount of digital rolls you earn when you order ahead in the Tims app for pickup or delivery.
Through the Tims app, you can reveal your digital rolls, keep track of your prizes, and redeem coffee and food prizes.
Even though Roll Up To Win ends in March, you have until Friday, April 3, 2026, to reveal your digital rolls.
Good luck!
