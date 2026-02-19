This town near Toronto with colourful beach houses is one of Ontario's best spots to live
It has beautiful waterfront views.
Thinking about relocating? You don't have to go too far from Toronto to enjoy small-town charm. This lakeside village, with its quaint main streets, local boutiques, and peaceful water views, is one of the best places to live in the province, according to readers.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers for their thoughts on the best places to live in Ontario. This charming town, surrounded by beautiful scenery, was among the destinations suggested.
Grimsby is a small town roughly an hour from Toronto, set between the Niagara Escarpment and Lake Ontario. The area features a mix of outdoor spaces, historic sites, and waterfront spots to explore.
You can relax by the lake, try local restaurants, and browse the small businesses in the downtown area. One of the town's most recognizable features is its brightly painted beach cottages, often called the "painted ladies."
According to the Town of Grimsby website, "If you are looking for safe neighbourhoods, tree-lined streets, a focus on family, enough space to call your own, and a relaxed pace, then Grimsby is the town for you."
Residents can enjoy "a diverse mix of year-round activities that celebrate [the town's] wealth of art, culture and history," such as the Grimsby Art Gallery, the Public Library, and the Grimsby Museum.
The town hosts seasonal events, such as Canada Day festivities, a Farmers' Market, and outdoor movie nights in local parks, so there's always something to enjoy.
The area offers easy access to hiking along the Niagara Escarpment, waterfront walks at Grimsby Beach, and cycling routes through nearby wine country. The town is also close to popular stops like Balls Falls Conservation Area, which is known for its trails, waterfalls, and historic buildings.
Other highlights of the region include Forty Creek Distillery, known for its whiskeys, and Beamer Memorial Conservation Area, which boasts stunning views.
Grimsby is also in a convenient location for day trips. It's a quick drive to cities like Hamilton, St. Catharines, and Niagara Falls, so you can access shopping centres, concerts, and major attractions without giving up small-town living.
With its relaxed vibes, waterfront views, surrounding nature, and unique attractions, Grimsby is a locally-loved place to call home.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.