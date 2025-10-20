This Ontario town is a 'waterfall capital' with misty cascades and pumpkin-filled streets
It's a magical spot to visit during the fall.
Misty waterfalls, charming streets, cozy cafes, and autumn magic await in this dreamy small town in Ontario.
If you're looking for a last-minute road trip or weekend escape, you might want to plan a trip to this destination located a few hours from Toronto.
Boasting cute local shops, pumpkin-filled streets, shimmering lake views and breathtaking cascades, it's an enchanting spot to enjoy the autumn season.
Bracebridge is a quaint small town located in the breathtaking Muskoka region, about 2 hours from Toronto.
According to Discover Muskoka, it's known as "the waterfall capital of Muskoka," and is home to "three of the area's most beautiful cascades."
The area is even more stunning during the fall. The streets are scattered with crimson leaves, cafes are brimming with baked goods, and the waterfalls look extra magical surrounded by colourful foliage.
You can spend the day admiring stunning waterfall views in and around Bracebridge on the self-guided Chasing Waterfalls Tour.
This scenic route leads you to several breathtaking spots, including the mighty High Falls, the quaint Potts Falls, and Wilson's Falls, tucked away along the Muskoka River.
High Falls is a majestic, rushing cascade, while Potts Falls is a whimsical, hidden gem tucked away in the forest, complete with a fairy tale bridge.
Wilson's Falls is nestled along the Muskoka River. You can venture along the edge of the water and enjoy views of a misty forest and the exposed rock of the Canadian Shield.
One of the most iconic waterfalls in Muskoka, Bracebridge Falls, sits right in the heart of downtown, so you can enjoy its stunning views without going too far.
Once you've explored the waterfalls, you can spend some time wandering the streets of Bracebridge, popping into the cozy shops and eateries and enjoying seasonal treats.
You can head to Capsize Coffee, located inside a comfy bookshop, which serves up seasonal specials such as pumpkin spice lattes and salted maple lattes.
Or, visit the Fine Thymes Bistro and Bakery for a cozy autumn lunch.
The town has a range of shops offering everything from clothing and jewelry to seasonal candles and autumn decor.
If you're up for a little exploring, there's even more fall magic waiting nearby.
A short drive north will take you to Huntsville, a storybook town framed by forested hills and glittering lakes. You can wander the historic downtown, check out the Group of Seven Outdoor Gallery, or hike the scenic trails at Arrowhead Provincial Park to see golden leaves reflecting in the water.
Huntsville is also home to the Sandhill Nursery Fall Festival — a dreamy pumpkin wonderland that transforms its gardens into a cozy autumn escape.
Umbrella canopies, harvest displays, and charming pathways make it feel like stepping into a storybook.
You can wander among pumpkins and fall blooms, sip on seasonal treats, and soak up the festive atmosphere.
Closer to Bracebridge, Gravenhurst is another charming spot where you can stroll along the Muskoka Wharf, browse local boutiques, and soak up the fall colours reflected along the water.
The whole Muskoka region transforms into a kaleidoscope of colour this time of year, making any drive between towns feel like a postcard come to life.
With beautiful fall colours, quaint shops, and majestic waterfalls, Bracebridge is a cozy gem to visit during the autumn months.
If you're dreaming of a little fall escape, the "waterfall capital of Muskoka" might be worth visiting.
