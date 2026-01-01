Canada's travel advisory for the United States was just updated with several new warnings
If you're planning a trip to the United States in the near future, you'll want to check out the latest updates to Canada's travel advisory for the U.S. — especially if California is on your list.
The travel warning was most recently updated on December 31 and still sits at the standard risk level of "Take normal security precautions."
That said, new guidance rolled out last week highlights emerging safety concerns in some areas, along with a few key reminders for anyone heading south of the border.
The travel advisory keeps its focus on longstanding issues like the high rates of gun violence across the U.S. and the fact that open carry of firearms is legal in many states.
It also points out that border agents can search your phone, laptop or other electronic devices — and they don't need a specific reason to do so. If you refuse, there's a good chance you'll be turned away.
The travel warning was initially updated on December 24 with a new warning about California, where officials have declared a state of emergency across several counties due to dangerous weather.
Heavy rainfall in the days leading up to Christmas triggered flash flooding, rockslides and mudslides that damaged infrastructure and forced some communities to evacuate.
The counties under the emergency declaration include Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Shasta — all dealing with the fallout from severe storms.
Some areas are still under active evacuation orders, and authorities are warning that essential services such as transportation, electricity, water, emergency response, and healthcare could be disrupted or completely unavailable.
If you're headed to or through those regions, you're being urged to stay on top of local updates, follow instructions from officials and steer clear of any high-risk zones.
The storm system knocked out power for more than 50,000 people over the holidays, and BBC News reports that at least three deaths have been linked to the extreme weather.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on December 31, the Government of Canada explained, "Additional rain is forecast to begin on December 31, which may lead to more flooding, rockslides, and mudslides. Monitor local weather reports and follow the instructions of local authorities."
There are no travel bans in effect, and the overall risk level for the U.S. hasn't changed, but the update is a solid reminder that conditions can shift quickly when severe weather hits.
There are a couple of other recent changes worth noting. Earlier this year, the government added info for Canadians planning longer stays in the U.S. If you're going to be there for more than 30 days, you need to register with U.S. immigration — skip that step and you could face fines or be denied entry next time.
And, on December 31, the advisory was updated again to clarify the new rules for dual citizens.
As of January 1, 2026, the specific countries whose nationals are subject to entry limitations in the U.S. were updated per the U.S. proclamation "Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States."
The good news? Canadian citizens — including those with dual citizenship from another country — aren't affected by this as long as they're travelling on a Canadian passport.
If you've got U.S. travel plans coming up, particularly to California, it's worth taking a few minutes to read through the full advisory and keep checking back for any new updates.
Safe travels, Canada!
