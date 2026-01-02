Here are all of Canada's federal & stat holidays for 2026 if you already need a day off
Your next long weekend might be closer than you think. 🗓️👀
The New Year is here, and if you've just dragged yourself back to work after the holidays, you're probably already thinking about your next break.
The good news is that Canada's 2026 calendar is full of statutory and federal holidays that might give you a reason to book a trip or plan a long weekend, depending on where you live and work.
If you're not totally sure what the difference is, here's the short version: Stat holidays are set by provinces and territories and usually apply to most private-sector workers. Federal holidays, on the other hand, are observed nationwide by federally regulated industries like banks, postal services, airlines and government offices.
There are 12 federal holidays in 2026, but only four are also universal stat holidays across every province and territory: New Year's Day, Canada Day, Labour Day and Christmas Day.
Depending on where you live in Canada, you could be looking at anywhere from six to 11 stat holidays this year. B.C. and the Northwest Territories are the luckiest — they all offer 11. At the other end of the spectrum, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland have just six.
Here's a breakdown of Canada's full stat holiday calendar for 2026, including which provinces and territories observe them.
Thursday, January 1: New Year's DayThis one's already in the rearview, but it kicked things off as a stat holiday across the entire country. It's also one of the 12 federal holidays in Canada, so no matter your job or province, January 1 was a day off. Gone, but never forgotten.
Monday, February 16: Family Day (& other names)
This mid-winter break on the third Monday in February goes by a few different titles. Alberta, B.C., New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan call it Family Day. In Manitoba, it's Louis Riel Day. P.E.I. marks Islander Day, and Nova Scotia celebrates Heritage Day.
If you're in Quebec, Newfoundland, Yukon, Nunavut or the Northwest Territories, you're out of luck — no stat for you. It's not a federal holiday either.
Friday, April 3: Good Friday
This is one of the most widely observed holidays in the country. Good Friday is a federal holiday and a stat holiday pretty much everywhere — except Quebec, where it's optional.
Because of the way it follows the lunar calendar, Easter weekend lands nearly two weeks earlier than it did in 2025, which means the long winter stretch between holidays is mercifully shorter this year. Instead of going a full two months without a break after Family Day, you'll only have to hold out for around six weeks.
Monday, April 6: Easter Monday
Unlike Good Friday, Easter Monday is only a stat holiday in Quebec, where employers can actually choose between the two. It's also a federal holiday, which means government employees and folks working in federally regulated industries across the country get a full four-day weekend.
Monday, May 18: Victoria Day (& more)
The unofficial start to summer arrives with fireworks in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Yukon. Quebec celebrates it under the name of National Patriots' Day instead, and it's a federal holiday as well.
Meanwhile, out in the Atlantic provinces, you might not be so lucky. In New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and P.E.I., it's not a stat — though some places still close or reduce hours.
Sunday, June 21: National Indigenous Peoples Day
This one's a statutory holiday only in just the Northwest Territories and Yukon. While it falls on a Sunday this year, it's still an important day to recognize Indigenous cultures, contributions and communities across Canada.
Wednesday, June 24: Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day
Quebec goes big for this one, celebrating its "national holiday" with festivals and fireworks. It's both a stat and a federal holiday for Quebecers only. For everyone else, it's business as usual.
Wednesday, July 1: Canada Day
One of the biggest holidays on the calendar, Canada Day is both a federal holiday and a stat in every province and territory.
It lands on a Wednesday in 2026, which splits the workweek perfectly — but makes turning it into a long weekend a bit trickier unless you're going for a five-day stretch. Worth it?
Thursday, July 9: Nunavut Day
This holiday is exclusive to Nunavut, marking the territory's official creation in 1999. It's a stat holiday there — everywhere else, it's a regular Thursday.
Monday, August 3: Civic Holiday (& aliases)
The first Monday in August has different names depending on the province: B.C. Day, New Brunswick Day, Saskatchewan Day — or just Civic Holiday in places like Nunavut and the Northwest Territories.
It's also a federal holiday across most of Canada except Quebec, where federal workers already got Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day off instead.
Meanwhile, in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, P.E.I., Newfoundland and Yukon, it's not technically a stat holiday, although many employers give it as an unofficial day off anyway. Bring on the long weekend vibes.
Monday, August 17: Discovery Day
This holiday belongs to Yukon alone, where it celebrates the discovery of gold and the start of the Klondike Gold Rush. For the rest of the country, August 17 is just another Monday.
Monday, September 7: Labour Day
Labour Day is one of the few holidays that truly brings Canadians together — it's both a federal and stat holiday everywhere in Canada. Falling on the first Monday in September, it's also the last long weekend of summer, so get outside and make it count.
Wednesday, September 30: National Day for Truth & Reconciliation
Also known as Orange Shirt Day, this federal holiday honours residential school survivors and their families. It's also an official stat holiday in B.C., Manitoba, P.E.I. and the Northwest Territories. Elsewhere, it's recognized in various ways, even if it's not an official stat.
Monday, October 12: Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving is a stat holiday in most provinces and territories — namely in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Yukon. It's also a federal holiday, which means the vast majority of Canadians get the second Monday in October off to enjoy turkey, pie and family time.
But in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and P.E.I., it's actually not technically a stat. That said, some businesses close, some employers give it off anyway and some provinces treat it as a retail closing day or day of rest. So while you're not guaranteed a paid break in those regions, you might still luck out.
Wednesday, November 11: Remembrance Day
This day is an official stat holiday in Alberta, B.C., New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, P.E.I., Saskatchewan and Yukon. It's also a federal holiday.
Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia don't officially observe it, but many still have special rules for business hours and hold ceremonies and events to honour veterans.
Friday, December 25: Christmas Day
Christmas is the final stat holiday shared by all provinces and territories — and of course, it's also a federal one. No matter where you are or what you do, you're off on December 25.
Saturday, December 26: Boxing Day
Boxing Day is technically only a stat in Ontario, although it's also a federal holiday. And since it falls on a Saturday this year, employers will have to give Thursday or Monday in lieu, giving you an extended break for the holidays. Whether you're shopping the sales or just lounging in a food coma, it's a solid follow-up to Christmas.
There you have it — your complete list of stat holidays in Canada for 2026. Whether you're plotting vacation days or just want to know when you can hit snooze, this is the calendar you'll want to keep close.
Let the long weekend planning begin!
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of Narcity's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.