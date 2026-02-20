Government of Canada is hiring nurses for jobs that pay up to $136,000 a year and $40 an hour
Positions are available in many provinces. 🩺
Government of Canada jobs for nurses are open in a lot of provinces.
You can make up to $136,000 a year or $40 an hour if you get hired!
Some federal departments and agencies are looking for nurses to work in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick.
That includes Community Health Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Practical Nurses, and more specialties.
If you want to apply for these high-paying jobs, here's what you need to know about the positions.
Community Health Nurse (Public Health National Travel Nurse)
Salary: $95,896 to $109,001
Company: Indigenous Services Canada
Location: Various locations
Who Should Apply: You need a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in nursing, nursing service administration, nursing education or a specialty relevant to the position.
Also, you must have registration as a Registered Nurse in good standing in the province or territory of your primary residence in Canada.
You need experience as a Registered Nurse in at least two of the following public health areas:
- health promotion/disease prevention
- communicable disease control
- population health assessment
- emergency preparedness, surveillance and response
- health protection
Also, you need experience providing public health nursing services in at least one of the following areas:
- chronic disease management (including mental health or addictions)
- maternal child health and early childhood development
A current Basic Life Support (BLS) certification is required.
You must be able to be away from home for three to four weeks at a time, remain on travel status for extended periods of time, and travel in small aircraft, off-road vehicles and boats in varied weather conditions to communities in remote and isolated areas.
The closing date is March 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Nurse Practitioner
Salary: $120,156 to $136,540
Company: Correctional Service Canada
Location: Renous, NB
Who Should Apply: You need a master's degree in nursing from a recognized university with specialization as a Nurse Practitioner.
Also, you must have a Registered Nurse Practitioner license in good standing in a Canadian province or territory.
Experience working in a collaborative practice within a multi-disciplinary team and a minimum of five years of experience as a Registered Nurse is required.
You must have knowledge of the Principles of Primary Health Care, the Nursing Standards of Practice, and assessing, diagnosing, treating, and managing acute and chronic physical and mental health conditions as a Nurse Practitioner.
A valid CPR/AED level Basic Life Support (BLS) certification is required, but a valid CPR/AED for Health Care Providers (HCP) is also acceptable.
The closing date is March 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Primary Care Registered Nurse
Salary: $95,896 to $109,001
Company: Indigenous Services Canada
Location: remote and/or isolated First Nations communities within Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and Quebec
Who Should Apply: You need current registration or eligibility for registration as a Registered Nurse in a province or territory of Canada.
Also, you must have experience as a Registered Nurse in one or more of the following areas:
- acute care
- intensive care
- primary care clinic
- urgent care
- emergency care
You need a valid driver's license and the ability to travel frequently in small aircraft, off-road vehicles and boats in varied weather conditions to communities in remote and isolated areas.
The closing date is March 31, 2026.
Licensed Practical Nurse
Salary: $36.81 to $40.02 per hour
Company: Indigenous Services Canada
Location: Manitoba
Who Should Apply: You need a certification or diploma as a Licensed Practical Nurse or a Registered Practical Nurse.
Also, eligibility for registration as a licensed practical nurse or registered practical nurse in a province or territory of Canada is required.
You must have experience providing healthcare services as a Registered or Licensed Practical Nurse.
A valid certification in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation-Basic Life Support (BLS) for Healthcare Providers is required for this job.
You need to be able to travel in small aircraft, off-road vehicles and boats in varied weather conditions to communities in remote and isolated areas.
The closing date is June 4, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Nurse Practitioner
Salary: $120,156 to $136,540
Company: Indigenous Services Canada
Location: remote and/or isolated First Nations communities within Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, and Quebec
Who Should Apply: You must have current registration or eligibility for registration as a Nurse Practitioner in a province or territory of Canada.
Also, you need experience as a Registered Nurse providing nursing services in one or more of the following areas:
- acute care
- intensive care
- primary care clinic
You must have a valid driver's license and be able to travel frequently in small aircraft, off-road vehicles and boats in varied weather conditions to communities in remote and isolated areas.
The closing date is March 31, 2026.
Community Health Nurse (Public Health or Home and Community Care)
Salary: $95,896 to $109,001
Company: Indigenous Services Canada
Location: Saskatchewan
Who Should Apply: You must have current, valid registration or eligibility for registration as a Registered Nurse and be a member in good standing with the College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan.
Also, you need experience as a Registered Nurse in one or more of the following areas:
- community health
- primary care clinic
- acute care or intensive care
- urgent care or emergency care
A valid Basic Life Support (BLS) certification and a valid, unrestricted driver's license that allows you to drive a motor vehicle in Saskatchewan are required.
You must be able to travel by car to communities within the province.
The closing date is August 12, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Nurse
Salary: $95,896 to $109,001
Company: Correctional Service Canada
Location: Dorchester, Renous, Truro, Springhill, Abbotsford, Aggasiz, Harrison Mills, Mission, Victoria, Prince Albert, Drumheller, Innisfail and Maple Creek
Who Should Apply: You must have registration as a Registered Nurse or a Registered Psychiatric Nurse in a province or territory of Canada.
Also, you need experience working in a health care environment, including clinical fieldwork placements, such as a medical, surgical, emergency or psychiatric setting.
A valid CPR/AED level Basic Life Support (BLS) certification is required, but a valid CPR/AED for Health Care Providers (HCP) is also acceptable.
The closing date is November 2, 2026.
Licensed Practical Nurse/Registered Practical Nurse
Salary: $37.64 to $40.92 per hour
Company: Indigenous Services Canada
Location: Various remote and/or isolated communities
Who Should Apply: You need current registration or eligibility for registration as a Licensed Practical Nurse or Registered Practical Nurse in a province or territory of Canada.
Experience providing healthcare services as a Licensed Practical Nurse or Registered Practical Nurse and applying basic nursing principles, techniques, and procedures is required.
Also, you need a valid driver's license and the ability to travel frequently in small aircraft, off-road vehicles and boats in varied weather conditions to communities in remote and isolated areas.
The closing date is November 12, 2026.
Clinical Liaison Nurse
Salary: $99,042 to $115,426
Company: Indigenous Services Canada
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Who Should Apply: You need a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in nursing, nursing service administration, nursing education or a specialty relevant to the position.
Current registration or eligibility for registration as a registered nurse in Manitoba is required.
You must have experience as a Registered Nurse in at least two of the following public health areas:
- immunizations
- treatment and case/contact management of Sexually Transmitted Blood-Borne Infections (STBBI) and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI)
- case and contact management of Communicable Disease Control (CDC)
- tuberculosis (TB)
- animal exposure management
- well child follow-up
Also, experience developing and delivering group education sessions or training programs related to health is required.
You must have knowledge of health issues in First Nations communities.
A valid driver's license and certification in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation-Basic Life Support (BLS) for Healthcare Providers.
You must be able to travel in small aircraft, off-road vehicles and boats in varied weather conditions to communities in remote and isolated areas.
The closing date is February 9, 2027, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
