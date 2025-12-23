7 Government of Canada jobs open right now that pay up to $139,000 a year
CBSA, Statistics Canada, CSIS, and other federal agencies are hiring.
If you're looking for work, there are government of Canada jobs available across the country.
Some of the positions don't require a university degree or a college diploma.
Also, a few are high-paying jobs with salaries close to or over $100,000 a year!
Federal departments and agencies like Canada Border Services Agency, Canadian Security Intelligence Service, Statistics Canada and others are hiring right now.
So, here are some jobs with the government that you can apply for.
Foreign Language Communications Analyst
Salary: $99,392 to $120,917
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service
Location: Various locations in Canada
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens can apply.
You must have an undergraduate degree and two years of experience in research and analysis, and report writing.
Also, you need experience working in a team environment, using computer systems, and using computer applications, tools and social media apps.
It's required that you have proficiency at a specialized level in any of these languages:
- Arabic
- Cantonese
- Dari
- Hindi
- Mandarin
- Pashtu
- Punjabi
- Russian
- Spanish
- Urdu
The closing date is January 7, 2026.
Nurse Practitioner
Salary: $120,156 to $136,540
Company: Indigenous Services Canada
Location: Various remote and/or isolated communities
Who Should Apply: Anyone residing in Canada, and Canadian citizens and permanent residents living abroad can apply.
You must be registered or be eligible for registration as a Nurse Practitioner in a province or territory of Canada.
Also, you need experience as a Registered Nurse providing nursing services in one or more of the following areas:
- acute care
- intensive care
- primary care clinic
You ned a current, valid billing number or prescription number to prescribe, order diagnostic tests and make referrals.
Also, a valid driver's license is required.
You must be willing to travel frequently in small aircraft, off-road vehicles, and boats in varied weather conditions and work on-call, after hours and on weekends.
The closing date is March 31, 2026.
Field Operations Supervisor
Salary: $73,798 to $79,511
Company: Statistics Canada
Location: Various locations in Ontario
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens and permanent residents living within a 125-kilometre radius of the job location can apply.
You need a high school diploma or a combination of education, training and/or experience.
Also, you must have experience in managing a workload and performing computer functions (like sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet applications, creating virtual meeting invites, and more).
It's required that you have experience working on a large-scale project with various deadlines and priorities or supervising a team.
You must have reliable internet access and a private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.
Also, you need to be able to travel occasionally, work overtime, and work evenings and weekends based on operational needs.
The closing date is December 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Border Services Officer Trainees
Salary: $80,344 to $89,462
Company: Canada Border Services Agency
Location: Rigaud, QC for training and then various locations in Canada
Who Should Apply: Anyone residing in Canada, and Canadian citizens and permanent residents living abroad can apply.
You need a high school diploma but no previous experience.
That's because you will have to successfully complete the Officer Induction Training Program before becoming a Border Services Officer.
You must be able to successfully complete the Canadian Firearms Safety Course and the Canadian Restricted Firearms Safety Course and pass the tests.
Also, you need a valid, unrestricted driver's license that allows you to drive a motor vehicle in Canada and a valid Standard First Aid Certificate from a qualified provider approved by any Canadian province or territory.
You must be able to wear and maintain a uniform and carry, use, and maintain CBSA-issued defensive equipment.
This job requires you to work rotating shifts (including weekends and statutory holidays), work overtime, operate a government vehicle, travel as needed and work anywhere in Canada.
The closing date is February 27, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Surveillance Officer
Salary: $78,909 to $99,200
Company: Transport Canada
Location: Richmond, Vancouver, Ottawa and Moncton
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens, persons residing in Canada, and permanent residents residing abroad can apply.
You need a high school diploma and at least two years of experience working in a related operational environment, such as aerial, shipboard, field, and shift work.
Also, you need experience in:
- data collection, analysis and reporting
- working with geographic information systems and spatial data
- using a Windows Operating System and Microsoft products like Word, Excel, MS Teams, PowerPoint and Outlook
It's required that you're willing to work a flexible schedule (including weekends), work overtime on short notice, work up to 14 hours a day, travel on short notice and for extended periods (up to 30 days), and work in adverse conditions on aircraft platforms.
You must be able to obtain a valid airport Restricted Area Identity Card and a Restricted Operator Certificate for marine radios.
The closing date is February 1, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Software Developer
Salary: $103,114 to $ 139,841
Company: Communications Security Establishment
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens can apply.
You need a professional certification, college diploma or university degree in a related field like software engineering technician, computer system technology, computer science, engineering or mathematics, or a high school diploma and relevant experience.
It's required that you have programming experience in designing, developing, testing, deploying, maintaining or improving software with at least one modern language such as Java, C, C++, Python, or modern web languages and frameworks.
Also, you need knowledge of information technology and application development.
The closing date is January 31, 2026.
IT Analyst
Salary: $87,459 to $106,386
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service
Location: Burnaby, Toronto and Ottawa
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens can apply.
You must have graduated from a two-year program at a post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, engineering, network security, cyber security, data analysis, business analytics, data science or another specialty relevant to the position.
If you have an undergraduate degree, you need one year of relevant experience.
But if you have a technologist diploma or a professional technologist equivalency designation, you need two years of relevant experience.
The closing date is January 9, 2026.
