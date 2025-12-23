Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

7 Government of Canada jobs open right now that pay up to $139,000 a year

CBSA, Statistics Canada, CSIS, and other federal agencies are hiring.

government of canada sign on a building in ottawa

Government of Canada sign.

Avery Friedlander | Narcity
Senior Writer

If you're looking for work, there are government of Canada jobs available across the country.

Some of the positions don't require a university degree or a college diploma.

Also, a few are high-paying jobs with salaries close to or over $100,000 a year!

Federal departments and agencies like Canada Border Services Agency, Canadian Security Intelligence Service, Statistics Canada and others are hiring right now.

So, here are some jobs with the government that you can apply for.

Foreign Language Communications Analyst

Salary: $99,392 to $120,917

Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service

Location: Various locations in Canada

Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens can apply.

You must have an undergraduate degree and two years of experience in research and analysis, and report writing.

Also, you need experience working in a team environment, using computer systems, and using computer applications, tools and social media apps.

It's required that you have proficiency at a specialized level in any of these languages:

  • Arabic
  • Cantonese
  • Dari
  • Hindi
  • Mandarin
  • Pashtu
  • Punjabi
  • Russian
  • Spanish
  • Urdu

The closing date is January 7, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Nurse Practitioner

Salary: $120,156 to $136,540

Company: Indigenous Services Canada

Location: Various remote and/or isolated communities

Who Should Apply: Anyone residing in Canada, and Canadian citizens and permanent residents living abroad can apply.

You must be registered or be eligible for registration as a Nurse Practitioner in a province or territory of Canada.

Also, you need experience as a Registered Nurse providing nursing services in one or more of the following areas:

  • acute care
  • intensive care
  • primary care clinic

You ned a current, valid billing number or prescription number to prescribe, order diagnostic tests and make referrals.

Also, a valid driver's license is required.

You must be willing to travel frequently in small aircraft, off-road vehicles, and boats in varied weather conditions and work on-call, after hours and on weekends.

The closing date is March 31, 2026.

Apply Online

Field Operations Supervisor

Salary: $73,798 to $79,511

Company: Statistics Canada

Location: Various locations in Ontario

Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens and permanent residents living within a 125-kilometre radius of the job location can apply.

You need a high school diploma or a combination of education, training and/or experience.

Also, you must have experience in managing a workload and performing computer functions (like sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet applications, creating virtual meeting invites, and more).

It's required that you have experience working on a large-scale project with various deadlines and priorities or supervising a team.

You must have reliable internet access and a private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.

Also, you need to be able to travel occasionally, work overtime, and work evenings and weekends based on operational needs.

The closing date is December 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Border Services Officer Trainees

Salary: $80,344 to $89,462

Company: Canada Border Services Agency

Location: Rigaud, QC for training and then various locations in Canada

Who Should Apply: Anyone residing in Canada, and Canadian citizens and permanent residents living abroad can apply.

You need a high school diploma but no previous experience.

That's because you will have to successfully complete the Officer Induction Training Program before becoming a Border Services Officer.

You must be able to successfully complete the Canadian Firearms Safety Course and the Canadian Restricted Firearms Safety Course and pass the tests.

Also, you need a valid, unrestricted driver's license that allows you to drive a motor vehicle in Canada and a valid Standard First Aid Certificate from a qualified provider approved by any Canadian province or territory.

You must be able to wear and maintain a uniform and carry, use, and maintain CBSA-issued defensive equipment.

This job requires you to work rotating shifts (including weekends and statutory holidays), work overtime, operate a government vehicle, travel as needed and work anywhere in Canada.

The closing date is February 27, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Surveillance Officer

Salary: $78,909 to $99,200

Company: Transport Canada

Location: Richmond, Vancouver, Ottawa and Moncton

Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens, persons residing in Canada, and permanent residents residing abroad can apply.

You need a high school diploma and at least two years of experience working in a related operational environment, such as aerial, shipboard, field, and shift work.

Also, you need experience in:

  • data collection, analysis and reporting
  • working with geographic information systems and spatial data
  • using a Windows Operating System and Microsoft products like Word, Excel, MS Teams, PowerPoint and Outlook

It's required that you're willing to work a flexible schedule (including weekends), work overtime on short notice, work up to 14 hours a day, travel on short notice and for extended periods (up to 30 days), and work in adverse conditions on aircraft platforms.

You must be able to obtain a valid airport Restricted Area Identity Card and a Restricted Operator Certificate for marine radios.

The closing date is February 1, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Software Developer

Salary: $103,114 to $ 139,841

Company: Communications Security Establishment

Location: Ottawa, ON

Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens can apply.

You need a professional certification, college diploma or university degree in a related field like software engineering technician, computer system technology, computer science, engineering or mathematics, or a high school diploma and relevant experience.

It's required that you have programming experience in designing, developing, testing, deploying, maintaining or improving software with at least one modern language such as Java, C, C++, Python, or modern web languages and frameworks.

Also, you need knowledge of information technology and application development.

The closing date is January 31, 2026.

Apply On CSE Careers

IT Analyst

Salary: $87,459 to $106,386

Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service

Location: Burnaby, Toronto and Ottawa

Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens can apply.

You must have graduated from a two-year program at a post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, engineering, network security, cyber security, data analysis, business analytics, data science or another specialty relevant to the position.

If you have an undergraduate degree, you need one year of relevant experience.

But if you have a technologist diploma or a professional technologist equivalency designation, you need two years of relevant experience.

The closing date is January 9, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

high paying jobs csis jobs cbsa jobs government of canada jobs
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

This beautiful city 1 hour from Toronto was named the very best spot to live in Canada in 2025

It has cozy small-town vibes.

Here are all the benefit payments Canadians can get from the CRA & Service Canada in 2026

Some benefits are also increasing in January! 💰

These p​opular frozen pizza snacks are being recalled in Canada due to deadly bacteria

Four people have already been sent to hospital. ⚠️

This Ontario city has one of the world's 'most beautiful' ice rinks and major European vibes

It's a magical spot for a winter escape.

These are Canada's cheapest places to live with the best quality of life in 2025

Some of these Canadian cities are seriously underrated. 👀

Here's everything that's open on Christmas & Boxing Day in Toronto

We rounded up all the stores that are actually open on Christmas Day. 🔎