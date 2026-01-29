Government of Canada jobs for nurses pay you up to $109,000 to travel and work from home
This federal department is hiring community health nurses. 🩺
There are government of Canada jobs for nurses that pay up to $109,000 a year.
You get to work from home and travel for work with these positions!
Indigenous Services Canada is hiring nurses for jobs in the Communicable Diseases Control Division.
Community Health Nurses (Public Health National Travel Nurses) spend time working on the ground in First Nations and Inuit communities, and working from home.
These nurses are typically in communities for three to four weeks at a time.
Then, that's followed by periods of working from home on virtual assignments and dedicated time off.
Duties of the job include:
- supporting immunization clinics and appointments
- providing Sexually Transmitted and Blood-Borne Infections (STBBI) counselling, testing, and treatment
- conducting tuberculosis case management and contact tracing
- preparing and delivering health promotion activities related to communicable disease emergencies and outbreaks
- offering community-based insights to inform national program design and delivery
- provide virtual public health support, assisting communities in collaboration with regional partners, and contributing to follow-up care, program delivery and policy development
The salary is between $95,896 and $109,001 a year.
Persons residing in Canada, along with Canadian citizens and permanent residents living abroad, can apply.
You must have a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in nursing, nursing service administration, nursing education or another relevant specialty.
Registration as a Registered Nurse in good standing in the Canadian province or territory of your primary residence is required.
You must have recent and significant experience as a Registered Nurse in two or more of the following public health areas:
- health promotion/disease prevention
- communicable disease control
- population health assessment
- emergency preparedness, surveillance and response
- health protection
Also, you need recent and significant experience providing public health nursing services in at least one of the following areas:
- chronic disease management (including mental health or addictions)
- maternal child health and early childhood development
You must have a current Basic Life Support (BLS) certification and a valid driver's license.
It's required that you're able to work from home in Canada or a satellite Indigenous Services Canada office as needed.
You must be able to travel, remain on travel status for extended periods of time, and go to remote and isolated communities in small aircraft, off-road vehicles and boats in various weather conditions.
The closing date is March 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Community Health Nurse (Public Health National Travel Nurse)
Salary: $95,896 to $109,001
Company: Indigenous Services Canada
Who Should Apply: You need a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in nursing, nursing service administration, nursing education or another relevant specialty.
Registration as a Registered Nurse in good standing in the Canadian province or territory of your primary residence is also required.
You must have recent and significant experience as a Registered Nurse in two or more of the following public health areas:
- health promotion/disease prevention
- communicable disease control
- population health assessment
- emergency preparedness, surveillance and response
- health protection
Also, you need recent and significant experience providing public health nursing services in at least one of the following areas:
- chronic disease management (including mental health or addictions)
- maternal child health and early childhood development
A current Basic Life Support (BLS) certification and a valid driver's license are required.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.