9 money-saving rules I live by to survive as a Vancouver girl, and you should follow too
Your bank account will thank you.💸
Talking about the high cost of living in Vancouver is so common that it's almost boring. Anyone who lives here knows that we pay to live in this city, determined to prove that the mountains and ocean are worth the price tag.
It means that I've had to get crafty, and now I'm here to share all my secrets, to help my fellow Vancouverites, and really all Canadians out there (because the cost of living isn't cheap for anyone right now).
I live by these money-saving rules to survive on the West Coast, but wherever you are — listen up.
I mix up my transportation options
Why did I pay $11.65 to park for half an hour the other day? Parking in Vancouver can be wildly expensive. Uber or carshare options like Evo also really add up.
So, I'll limit my driving to only a few trips a week. The rest of the time, it's transit or good ol’ walking.
I don't keep to a strict schedule, but always look ahead to my week’s plans and see where I can opt for cheaper options.
Always check the Buy Nothing group
I’m obsessed with my neighbourhood Buy Nothing group. If you don't know, it's a local group where people give away items for free. (Free!)
I've acquired houseplants, a vacuum, and an art kit from mine. I've also given away things like moving boxes and clothes. Since it's only for your specific Vancouver neighbourhood, you'll never have to travel far — super convenient and cost-effective.
Since household or other daily items are common in the group, I'll check there first before going to buy new ones.
Eating out is for socializing
Seriously, my burger and two beers came to $55 a few nights ago.
So, I follow a simple rule to save some money on dining in Vancouver: eating out is only for social experiences.
That means no DoorDash if I'm feeling lazy. No grabbing a quick bite out cause I didn't eat first. Restaurants are for hanging out with friends and making memories. It keeps my spending in check so I can enjoy guilt-free.
Never pay full price for a massage
Did you know that massage therapy students offer discounted services? For people with little or no benefits coverage like me, it's such a game-changer.
Schools like Vancouver College of Massage Therapy offer discounted rates ($30-$50 depending on the service), so their students can practice. I've always had an awesome experience, and it's way cheaper than paying a licensed practitioner out of pocket.
And while I haven't tried it myself (yet), I’ve also heard dentistry and hairdressing schools in Vancouver do the same thing.
I put up with annoying FB Marketplace sellers for a good deal
I love a deal so much that it's honestly worth getting constantly ghosted on Facebook Marketplace to save a bit of money in Vancouver.
My recent success was a new walking pad. Not knowing how much I’d use it, I didn't want to pay full price for one. In just a few days, I found someone on Marketplace selling one for less than half the price of a new one.
I never get coffee to go
Okay, "never" is a strong word, but as a general rule, I’ll save a coffee out as something I do when I'm meeting up with someone or going for a work session at an aesthetic Vancouver coffee shop.
Similar to my dining out rule, it helps me actually enjoy the experience rather than just wasting money because I couldn’t bother making it at home.
Create a tipping rule
I definitely believe in tipping for good service, and always leave one at restaurants or for services like haircuts. But I think we can all agree that tipping culture in Vancouver has gotten a little out of hand.
So to avoid that awkward moment of staring at the iPad and debating paying 18, 20 or 22% tip on a to-go coffee, I've come up with a simple rule: if I'm standing while placing my order, I'm not tipping.
You might come up with your own tipping guidelines, but I think setting up a framework for tipping in Vancouver can help you save more money.
Opt for cost-effective workout options
Kickboxing, yoga, Pilates, barre… All fun. Love them. But they're all so expensive in this city. Drop-in classes can run you $25 to $35 per class, and a monthly membership can be upwards of $300/month.
If you're loyal to one studio and get value out of it, go for it. But if you're like me and like mixing up your workouts or trying new things, it's just not sustainable to pay these prices.
That's why I alternate classes with more cost-effective options: community center gym/pool, deals via ClassPass, and outdoor movement like hiking.
I resist Amazon Prime and prioritize shopping local
Obviously, you can find affordable things on Amazon — often cheaper than purchasing from a local store. But the convenience of buying things online means you end up buying more.
Since I've resisted getting a Prime account and prioritize shopping locally in-store, I don't buy impulsively. Having to actually get up and go somewhere makes me really think about what I'm buying, which helps save a lot of money.
Living here isn't cheap — we can't get around that. These money-saving rules, though, help me afford living in Vancouver and make the most of this awesome city.
Les opinions exprimées sont celles de l'auteur ou l'autrice et ne reflètent pas nécessairement la position de Narcity Media sur le sujet.