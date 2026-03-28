If you're new to Vancouver, please stop doing these 9 annoying things
We locals are quietly judging you if you do these...
Welcome to Vancouver! We're so happy to have you visiting, relocating, soft-launching a new more earthy personality, or running away from an evil man that lives in "the 6ix" (we've all been there).
Truly. We love fresh energy. We love curiosity. We love it when you discover English Bay at golden hour and act like you've uncovered a secret no one else knows about. It is a true joy to see Vancouver through new, awe-struck eyes — a reminder of how lucky we are to live here.
That said, there are a few habits and quirks that immediately give you away as being not from here. And while we're generally polite, externally... internally? We're judging you.
Here's what I recommend you stop doing.
Pretending you don't know about tipping culture
This doesn't apply to Canadians. But if you happen to be from a certain somewhere in the UK (I say this with love, I am also part Irish), you cannot keep pretending our tipping culture is one and the same as yours. It's not.
From a proud service industry survivor and retiree — if you can't tip (minimum) 18%, don't go out to eat.
In many places, your server is tipping out behind the scenes, meaning they can actually lose money on having to serve you your yam fries and pints. And if you skip the tip and have the audacity to then hit on them and ask for their number? Straight to jail. Immediately. Get out of town.
Honking your horn like you're in Toronto
In Toronto, it makes sense. Everyone has people to meet, places to be, coffees to chug, and is running at least 10 minutes late for all of it. There's a level of stress that makes the horn honking feel justified and untroublesome (because there's a constant horn blaring in your head).
Vancouver operates about 100 degrees less amped than that. Honking here feels less like anxious communication and more like an aggressive personal attack. I recommend refraining when you can.
Ever uttering the words “#westcoastbestcoast”
This feels self-explanatory. It's like when you're at a party, and everyone's laughing, getting along. Then suddenly that one guy in the corner, out of the blue, says, "Wow, I'm having SO much fun right now, guys. Tonight is special."
It disrupts the vibe, makes everyone uncomfortable, and shifts the night into something notably less special. We know the West Coast is the best coast. You don't need to say it out loud. And you certainly don't need to hashtag it.
Waiting in line at Jam Cafe
There are other brunch spots. I promise. Many of them. All without a 2-hour wait in the rain.
Which brings me to a more general point: don't wait in lines at all when you're in Vancouver. Why are you queuing? For what? This isn't a city that requires patience or endurance.
Unless it's the final night of the Eras Tour, simply move on. Vancouver is too small and casual to be out here queuing.
Asking locals about the Capilano Suspension Bridge
Don't ask us about this. We don't know. We've never been. And we will never go.
The Capilano Suspension Bridge is a beautiful, well-executed tourist experience, and locals fully support you enjoying it. Take your photos. Post them on Instagram. Live your truth.
But do not ask us for tips, directions, or advice. This type of thing is above our pay grade.
Only going to Earls or Cactus Club
Look. I love an Earls happy hour as much as the next basic girl. But if you're visiting Vancouver and only eat at recognizable chains? It's borderline sacrilegious.
This city is stacked with incredible locally owned, independent restaurants. And you aren't legally allowed to go back home and say you 'visited Vancouver' if you don't eat at a hole-in-the-wall sushi spot (barring allergies, of course).
Riding your bike the wrong way in Stanley Park
This one feels obvious, and yet, every couple of years, when I'm convinced by my cousin to go for a sunny bike ride around Stanley Park, I spot one of you. You're blissfully ignorant, taking photos, biking in the completely wrong direction despite painfully clear arrows painted on the path. The bike traffic arrows are not suggestions; they are instructions. And though this city may have an easy-breezy energy about it, the bikers do not.
To avoid any unpleasant interactions or a near-collision at sunset, please just bike in the right direction. It's not rocket science.
Only going to Whistler for the après-ski
I am not a skier or snowboarder, but this is a message from my friends that I've been asked to pass along: cosplaying in a full ski suit or salopettes at the après without having actually done the activity is not cool or community-oriented — it's just annoying.
It's received as less "part of the scene" and more "why are you dressed for a black diamond you did not touch." Earn the outfit, or wear regular person clothes.
Ubering everywhere
This one doesn't really have any annoying or offensive impact on my life per se, but it is confusing. Vancouver is wildly walkable. Half the magic is stumbling into something unexpectedly beautiful — a quiet beach, a little pho spot, a peaceful street lined with cherry blossoms.
If you're constantly in a car, you're missing the point.
No matter your quirks, your mild missteps, or your deeply questionable brunch decisions, there's something genuinely charming about seeing Vancouver through fresh eyes. It reminds the rest of us to slow down, look around, and fall in love with it all over again.
However, if you ever dare to hit on your server without tipping them... you're not invited back.
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
- 8 brutal Vancouver realities that every newcomer must learn in their first year - Narcity ›
- A local's guide to exploring Vancouver if you only have 24 hours in the city ›
- I grew up in Vancouver — here's what other Canadians will never understand about us ›
- Want to move to Vancouver? These 8 realities you'll face as a newcomer may change your mind ›