Quebec revokes teaching licences for toxic climate

Teachers who created hostile environment at Montreal school have licences revoked
Quebec revokes teaching licences for toxic climate
Bedford Elementary School is shown in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

Quebec's Education Department has revoked the teaching licences for all 11 staff members accused of creating a toxic climate at a Montreal elementary school.

Education Minister Sonia LeBel said no further details could be released because the teachers are appealing the government's decision.

A government investigation in 2024 concluded that a group of teachers, many of North African descent, created a hostile environment by yelling at, humiliating, and imposing their religious views on students and staff at Bedford school.

Following the investigation 11 teachers, both men and women, were suspended at the school in the city's Côte-des-Neiges district.

As a result of the events at Bedford the government investigated 17 other schools over alleged breaches of the province’s secularism law, but no violations were ultimately found.

In 2025 Quebec adopted legislation aimed at strengthening secularism rules in the province’s education system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2026.

By Charlotte Glorieux | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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