These government of Canada jobs with CSIS in BC, Ontario and Quebec pay up to $137,000

You can get hired without a university degree!

government of canada sign on building

Government of Canada sign.

Avery Friedlander | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring for a few positions in B.C., Ontario and Quebec.

These government of Canada jobs pay close to or more than $100,000 a year.

You don't need a university degree or a lot of experience for these positions that are in admin, pay and benefits, protective services and other work areas.

But you must be a Canadian citizen and eligible to receive an Enhanced Top Secret security clearance, which requires a security interview, a polygraph, and a background investigation with credit and financial verifications.

So, if you're looking for work, here's what you need to know about the CSIS jobs that you can apply for right now.

Regional Protective Services Officer

Salary: $68,552 to $83,389

Company: CSIS

Location: Burnaby

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and four years of experience, a one-year college diploma or Quebec Attestation of College Studies and three years of experience, a two-year college diploma and two years of experience, or a three-year college diploma and one year of experience.

The college diploma or Attestation of College Studies must be in a field of study that's relevant to the position.

You must have experience in:

  • a protective service and security-related role, including the protection of assets, operations and employees from various security threats
  • managing various components of a security guard post, including access management and camera controls

Also, you must be able to work overtime, shifts and weekends, and wear a uniform.

The deadline to apply is June 26, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Pay and Benefits Specialist

Salary: $84,783 to $103,124

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and four years of experience, or a two-year college diploma and three years of experience.

That experience must be in:

  • performing the full scope of duties as a fully trained Pay Specialist using the Phoenix Pay System, including administering pay and benefits to employees
  • providing compensation support and guidance on the pay/compensation services in the Federal Public Service to employees and their immediate supervisors
  • processing data entries in a Human Resources Management System (HRMS) such as PeopleSoft, Workday, Phoenix Pay System, SAP, Ceridian and/or Regional Pay System (RPS)
  • client service as a resource person

The deadline to apply is June 30, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Junior Pay and Benefits Specialist

Salary: $73,008 to $88,809

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You need to have a high school diploma and four years of experience, or a two-year college diploma and two years of experience.

That experience must be in:

  • processing compensation/pay and benefits services to employees in the private sector or in the Federal Public Service
  • processing data entries in a Human Resources Management System (HRMS) such as PeopleSoft, Workday, Phoenix Pay System, SAP, Ceridian and/or Regional Pay System (RPS)
  • client service as a resource person

The deadline to apply is June 30, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Administrative Assistant

Salary: $52,392 to $63,716

Company: CSIS

Location: Burnaby, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and two years of experience or a college diploma and one year of experience.

If you have a college diploma, it must be in a field of study related to this position.

You must have experience with:

  • performing general administrative duties
  • providing service to internal or external clients and the general public
  • using a variety of software, such as word processing and spreadsheet applications, email, and databases

Also, you need organizational skills for this job.

If you apply for a position in Toronto or Burnaby, you must have a valid and permanent Canadian driver's license.

You must be able to communicate in English for the positions in Burnaby and Toronto, and in English and French for the positions in Ottawa and Montreal.

The deadline to apply is June 6, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Polygraphist

Salary: $112,746 to $137,226

Company: CSIS

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma and 11 years of experience, a college diploma and seven years of experience, or an undergraduate degree and four years of experience.

That experience needs to be in:

  • conducting complex interviews in internal security, security screening, human resources, various investigative capacities (child protective services, detention environment, auditing, etc.), or investigations related to human source operations
  • dealing with people at all levels, including management
  • writing high complexity reports

You must be able to travel across Canada and abroad for this job.

The deadline to apply is May 23, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Facility Officer

Salary: $87,459 to $106,386

Company: CSIS

Location: Burnaby and Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You need a college certificate, college diploma or apprenticeship and five years of experience, a college diploma or certificate in mechanical or electrical engineering or architecture and three years of experience, or an undergraduate degree in mechanical, electrical, architecture or civil engineering and two years of experience.

Experience working in a facilities management environment is required for this job. Experience related to commercial, industrial, institutional or office buildings will also be considered.

You must have knowledge of heating, refrigeration, air conditioning or mechanical building systems.

A valid and permanent Canadian driver's license is also required.

You need to be able to lift, carry, push and/or pull a minimum of 45 pounds and perform the physical demands of the position.

The deadline to apply is July 7, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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