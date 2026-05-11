Canada's longest suspension footbridge is in Ontario and it takes you 600 ft across a canyon
It's reopening soon!
You can take your outdoor adventures to new heights at this Ontario destination. Home to soaring suspension bridges stretched high above a canyon, it offers breathtaking views and a chance to see Ontario's rugged wilderness from an entirely different perspective.
You'll feel like you're floating as you soak up the scenery and gaze down at the landscape far below.
Eagle Canyon Adventures near Thunder Bay is home to two massive suspension footbridges, including the longest one in Canada.
The outdoor attraction is set to welcome visitors back for the 2026 season on May 15, giving you the chance to walk high above the canyon floor and soak in the breathtaking views from above.
The main suspension bridge at Eagle Canyon Adventures stretches 600 feet across the canyon, earning the title of the longest suspension footbridge in Canada.
Hanging 152 feet above the canyon floor, it offers sweeping views of the rugged landscape below.
There's also a second bridge spanning 300 feet and hanging 125 feet above the canyon, offering another scenic, slightly less intimidating way to experience the dramatic surroundings from above.
The attraction says guests crossing the bridges can enjoy an "unforgettable thrill and witness for yourself the majestic beauty of the unique surroundings."
As you make your way across the swaying bridges, you'll be able to peer down at the canyon floor below, where a crystal-clear spring-fed lake runs between the rocky cliffs.
Beyond the bridges, the adventure park features hiking trails and staircases leading directly into the canyon, letting you experience the landscape from ground level.
You can also stroll along the shoreline of the canyon lake to take in more scenic views of the property.
After exploring, visitors can relax at the picnic area or stop by the on-site gift shop before heading home.
If you're looking for more epic canyon views, you can pop over to Ouimet Canyon, located minutes from the attraction.
The park, known as "Canada's answer to the Grand Canyon," features more towering views and scenic boardwalk trails.
If you're looking for an unforgettable warm-weather adventure, visiting Canada's "longest suspension footbridge" deserves a spot on your bucket list.
Eagle Canyon Adventures
Price: $23 per adult
When: May 15 to October 15, 2026
Address: 275 Valley Rd., Dorion, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.