Canada's longest suspension footbridge is in Ontario and it takes you 600 ft across a canyon

It's reopening soon!

A person standing on a suspension bridge. Right: A suspension bridge across a canyon.

A suspension bridge in Ontario.

@suchitamages | Instagram, Michael H | Tripadvisor
Lead Writer, Travel

You can take your outdoor adventures to new heights at this Ontario destination. Home to soaring suspension bridges stretched high above a canyon, it offers breathtaking views and a chance to see Ontario's rugged wilderness from an entirely different perspective.

You'll feel like you're floating as you soak up the scenery and gaze down at the landscape far below.

Eagle Canyon Adventures near Thunder Bay is home to two massive suspension footbridges, including the longest one in Canada.

The outdoor attraction is set to welcome visitors back for the 2026 season on May 15, giving you the chance to walk high above the canyon floor and soak in the breathtaking views from above.

The main suspension bridge at Eagle Canyon Adventures stretches 600 feet across the canyon, earning the title of the longest suspension footbridge in Canada.

Hanging 152 feet above the canyon floor, it offers sweeping views of the rugged landscape below.

There's also a second bridge spanning 300 feet and hanging 125 feet above the canyon, offering another scenic, slightly less intimidating way to experience the dramatic surroundings from above.

The attraction says guests crossing the bridges can enjoy an "unforgettable thrill and witness for yourself the majestic beauty of the unique surroundings."

As you make your way across the swaying bridges, you'll be able to peer down at the canyon floor below, where a crystal-clear spring-fed lake runs between the rocky cliffs.

Beyond the bridges, the adventure park features hiking trails and staircases leading directly into the canyon, letting you experience the landscape from ground level.

You can also stroll along the shoreline of the canyon lake to take in more scenic views of the property.

After exploring, visitors can relax at the picnic area or stop by the on-site gift shop before heading home.

If you're looking for more epic canyon views, you can pop over to Ouimet Canyon, located minutes from the attraction.

The park, known as "Canada's answer to the Grand Canyon," features more towering views and scenic boardwalk trails.

If you're looking for an unforgettable warm-weather adventure, visiting Canada's "longest suspension footbridge" deserves a spot on your bucket list.

Eagle Canyon Adventures

Price: $23 per adult

When: May 15 to October 15, 2026

Address: 275 Valley Rd., Dorion, ON

Eagle Canyon Adventures Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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