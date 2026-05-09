Ontario is home to the world's longest canopy boardwalk and it's reopening soon
You can wander through the treetops.
The sun is out, the flowers are blooming, and that means it's time to get out and enjoy the warm weather.
If you're looking for a totally unique way to enjoy the outdoors this spring or summer, you may want to keep this spot on your radar.
The experience lets you take in nature from a whole new perspective, and it will literally take you to new heights.
The Haliburton Forest Canopy Tour is a dreamy outdoor adventure that takes you right through the treetops.
The tour is reopening soon, so it's time to start planning a day trip.
The four-part experience takes 3.5 to 4 hours to complete and begins with a scenic drive through a private forest.
You'll then enjoy a paddle across the glassy waters of a wilderness lake in a voyageur-style canoe, and a guided walk along the Pelaw River Rapids.
Finally, you'll arrive at the canopy boardwalk, which takes you up into the treetops. At over half a kilometre long, it's the longest canopy boardwalk of its kind in the world, and allows you to enjoy some incredible views.
The suspended walkway hangs 10 to 20 metres above the ground, offering a whole new perspective on the leafy forest.
During your visit, you can also check out the Forest's Wolf Centre, where you can see the resident pack from the observatory with an additional admission fee.
Or, you can wander along some of the other picturesque trails that meander along the forest floor.
The Canopy Tour runs annually from spring to fall and reopens for the season on May 15, 2026. Reservations for the Wolf Centre are available starting May 16.
Haliburton Forest Canopy Tour
Price: $98 per adult
When: Reopening May 15, 2026
Address: 1095 Redkenn Rd., Haliburton, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.