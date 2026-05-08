9 of the best Toronto restaurants that should be on every visitor's list in 2026
Take it from a local, and eat here.👇
One of the biggest misconceptions about Toronto is the idea that we're constantly chasing the next trend and chasing the new, the gimmicky, the just-opened, or the TikTok spot of the week. But the fact of the matter is, the beating heart of the Toronto food scene is the long-standing institutions that underpin this city.
To me, when visiting a city rich with culture, whether that be a small town on the European coast or the Big Apple of New York City, I find myself gravitating to spots that offer a peek into local routine.
So, for those of you who come to visit Toronto, the best part isn't in the newness but the landmarks. The places that built this city long before "soft launch" became part of our daily vocabulary. The spots I wish I could experience again for the first time.
So if you're visiting here, or you live here and need a reminder, here are the best restaurants in Toronto — where I'd take a friend visiting the city.
Terroni
I don't think you can talk about Toronto Italian food without talking about Terroni. This Toronto empire represents the evolution of Toronto's food scene itself. It started back in 1992 on Queen Street and somehow, through the decades of expansion–Sud Forno, La Bettola, Spaccio–it still feels like the same place at its core.
My personal favourite location is the Adelaide location, situated inside the old courthouse. Standing at four floors tall, the kind of place that convinces you to say "you know what, I'll take the bottle" when you just came for a plate of pasta.
If you're visiting, here's my rule: do one full Terroni dinner, and one quick Sud Forno lunch to understand the full effect.
Price: 💰💰
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 57 Adelaide St E, Toronto, ON
Cafe Polonez
In a city that continues to reinvent itself, Cafe Polonez remains frozen in time. In the heart of our Polish district, stands Cafe Polonez, serving up traditional Polish food smack in the centre of Roncesvalles. Since the early 80s, walking into this restaurant has felt like walking into someone's grandmother's home. Not trendy or curated, one that's pure authenticity.
There are stories baked into this place. Prime Ministers making pierogi. Chefs sharing meals. But the real magic is watching families come back generation after generation. Be a part of the legacy if you have the chance to stop by with your family. I promise, they'll want to come back.
Price: 💰💰
Cuisine: Polish
Address: 195 Roncesvalles Ave, Toronto, ON
Fran's Diner
I still remember my first trip to Fran's like it was yesterday. I was twelve years old, and my mother took me to watch my very first Mirvish production at the Ed Mirvish Theatre, steps away from just one of Fran's locations. Following the show, we walked over to share our thoughts and a slice of pie. Over the years, it's transformed into a home for late-night greasy eats following my first club and intermittent study breaks on pancake Tuesday during my university days a TMU (formerly Ryerson University). And that's exactly what Fran's does. It stands to be exactly what you need it to be at any given moment.
Dating back to the 1940s, open 24 hours, serving everything from pancakes to burgers to full late-night meals when nothing else is open.
Every city has a diner, but only Toronto has Fran's.
Price: 💰💰
Cuisine: American Diner
Address: 200 Victoria St, Toronto, ON
Sotto Sotto
If you want the Toronto celebrity experience, this is the place to make it happen. Sotto Sotto has been a Yorkville staple for over 30 years and is known for its upscale Italian food and frequent celebrity sightings, especially during TIFF season (a cherished time of year in the city for me).
Sotto Sotto also delivers on the food. It's one of those places where the vibe matches the menu.
Intimate. Exclusive. Indulgent.
Price: 💰💰💰💰
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 120 Avenue Rd, Toronto, ON
Lakeview Diner
If you haven't been here before IRL, you've definitely been here before via the big screen. This diner has been around since 1932 and appeared in everything from Hairspray to Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen to Oscar-nominated The Shape of Water. It's one of the most filmed at restaurants in the city.
But it's not just a set piece. It's a real treasured late-night institution in this city, especially after a night out on the ever-growing nightlife street of Ossington. The milkshakes have gained more and more traction in the past couple of years for a reason. Reason being? They deserve it.
It's old Toronto meets new Toronto in the best way.
Price: 💰💰
Cuisine: American Diner
Address: 1132 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON
Bitondo's Pizzeria
If you or your parents grew up in Toronto, scroll. You already know what I'm about to say.
Bitondo's means different things to different people, but the consensus is: must try. Whether you arrive for the veal parm, or you're picking up a slice of greasy pepperoni pizza, or you're like me and you're there for the head-sized deep fried panzerotti – you've got the right idea. It's impossible to replicate anywhere else.
Alive in Little Italy since the 60s, and it looks as if nothing has changed since then. Red and white tiles, flour-coated floors, and a cult-like following should be enough to convince you. It's one of those spots that defines a city. Not because it's polished, but because it's history.
Price: 💰
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 11 Clinton St, Toronto, ON
Athens
If you haven't already noticed, there's a running theme in my list. Located in the centre of a cultural community. Long-standing institution. Probably owned by someone's grandfather. For Greektown, that's Athens. Back in the day, the Danforth used to be packed with spots like this one – in today's day and age, Athens is one of the few left standing.
The food is incredible, and the experience feels like stepping into a version of Toronto that no longer exists.
Price: 💰💰
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 707 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON
Barberian's Steak House
Did I add this one to the list because I love saying Harry Barberian? Maybe.
Open since 1959 and famous for its charcoal-grilled steaks, this long-standing spot, opened by Harry Barberian, is a time capsule of the city. Walls lined with Canadian art, it's like having dinner amidst a museum gallery. Every dinner here feels like an occasion, even if you didn't plan it that way.
Price: 💰💰💰💰
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Address: 7 Elm St, Toronto, ON
Rol San
Rol San was the first restaurant in the city that made me feel like Carrie Bradshaw in an episode of Sex and the City. Chaotic, late-night, and utterly chic in a hole-in-the-wall sort of way. Bright lights, plastic tablecloths, and late-night crowds all debriefing the night's festivities over great food.
Serving Dimsum into the night since the 90s, it's the kind of spot you go to that feels lived in and storied.
Price: 💰
Address: 390 Spadina Ave, Toronto, ON
If you're visiting Toronto, start here. These are the places that turned this city into the foodie scene it's proud of. And if you live here? Honestly, this is your sign to stop chasing the next influencer's spot for a second and instead go back to the places that made you fall in love with this city in the first place.
Play tourist for a day. It's worth it.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.