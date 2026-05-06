Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 5 are out and there's a $65 million jackpot
Check your tickets to see if you're a winner!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 5 have now been released.
There's a $65 million jackpot with this Lotto Max draw and eight Maxmillions that are worth $1 million each.
Also, you have the chance to win $100,000 Maxplus prizes.
Here's what you need to know about this draw, including the winning numbers, the Maxmillions, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 5?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 5 are 3, 4, 9, 15, 21, 26 and 48, with 16 as the bonus number.
Also, the Maxmillion winning numbers are:
- 3, 4, 23, 32, 38, 42 and 52
- 4, 13, 18, 22, 23, 42 and 43
- 5, 9, 14, 18, 23, 39 and 52
- 5, 21, 23, 39, 40, 44 and 49
- 6, 8, 10, 19, 25, 40 and 44
- 10, 27, 38, 39, 46, 48 and 49
- 13, 26, 38, 44, 46, 49 and 52
- 14, 18, 19, 35, 42, 50 and 52
There is no winner of the $65 million jackpot in this draw, and none of the Maxmillions have been won either.
But nine of the $100,000 Maxplus prizes have been won across the country!
There are six Maxplus winning tickets sold in Ontario, one in the Prairies, one in Quebec and one in the Atlantic provinces.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on May 8 will offer a $70 million jackpot and 10 Maxmillions.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, May 1?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 1 were 9, 13, 15, 25, 27, 35 and 52. Also, the bonus number was 39.
The Maxmillions winning numbers were:
- 1, 3, 7, 16, 29, 36 and 39
- 2, 8, 12, 16, 17, 24 and 49
- 3, 4, 7, 35, 36, 39 and 49
- 4 10, 14, 24, 27, 47 and 49
- 8, 11, 14, 20, 29, 40 and 52
- 12, 15, 19, 20, 24, 45 and 52
Nobody won the $60 million jackpot in Friday's draw, but one of the Maxmillions was won with a ticket sold in the Atlantic provinces.
Also, seven of the Maxplus prizes were won with two winning tickets in Ontario, two in the Prairies, one in B.C., one in Quebec and one in the Atlantic provinces.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of Maxplus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.