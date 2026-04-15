Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 14 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot
New $100,000 Maxiplus prizes are available too!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for April 14 have been released.
A $25 million Lotto Max jackpot is up for grabs in this draw, along with new Maxiplus prizes that are each worth $100,000.
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, the new prizes and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 14?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for April 14 are 4, 13, 20, 31, 37, 43 and 51, with 9 as the bonus number.
There is no winner of the $25 million jackpot.
Nobody in Canada won any of the new $100,000 Maxiplus prizes in this draw.
But thousands of cash prizes between $20 and $7,475 have been won.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on April 17 will offer a $30 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, April 10?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for April 10 were 1, 11, 16, 20, 28, 32 and 45. Then, the bonus number was 50.
Nobody won the $18 million jackpot in Friday's draw.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of Maxiplus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.