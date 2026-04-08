Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 7 are out and there's a $75 million jackpot

We have a jackpot winner and Maxmillions winners! 🚨

person holding two lotto max tickets from olg

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers for April 7 are out now.

There's a $75 million jackpot and a dozen Maxmillions worth $1 million each available in this Lotto Max draw.

Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot winner, the Maxmillions winners and more.

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 7?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for April 7 are 3, 8, 15, 19, 23, 29 and 37, with 4 as the bonus number.

Then, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:

  • 1, 2, 4, 26, 38, 45 and 46
  • 1, 7, 18, 22, 41, 43 and 47
  • 2, 12, 18, 21, 26, 45 and 49
  • 3, 5, 9, 13, 24, 29 and 41
  • 3, 8, 12, 33, 43, 45 and 46
  • 3, 19, 21, 32, 33, 41 and 47
  • 4, 17, 23, 30, 31, 32 and 36
  • 8, 9, 15, 31, 33, 45 and 47
  • 8, 12, 15, 16, 24, 32 and 44
  • 9, 10, 13, 28, 30, 33 and 40
  • 11, 19, 27, 31, 33, 34 and 36
  • 14, 22, 25, 26, 30, 32 and 41

There is a Lotto Max jackpot winner for this draw. A ticket sold in B.C. matched all seven numbers to score the $75 million!

Four of the Maxmillions prizes were won with tickets sold in B.C., the Prairies and Ontario. The winning ticket in Ontario is from Ottawa.

Since this jackpot has been won, the next Lotto Max draw on April 10 will offer an $18 million jackpot.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, April 3?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for April 3 were 2, 4, 6, 25, 38, 44 and 47. Then, the bonus number was 34.

Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers were:

  • 1, 2, 6, 29, 38, 39 and 41
  • 1, 7, 21, 25, 33, 39 and 46
  • 1, 12, 13, 34, 37, 43 and 48
  • 2, 17, 28, 37, 38, 49 and 50
  • 3, 4, 19, 20, 30, 31 and 47
  • 3, 5, 12, 18, 30, 41 and 43
  • 3, 10, 26, 39, 41, 48 and 50
  • 4, 5, 18, 23, 26, 33 and 44
  • 5, 10, 21, 24, 30, 40 and 44
  • 13, 19, 20, 27, 29, 42 and 46

Nobody won the $70 million jackpot in Friday's draw, but two of the Maxmillions prizes were won.

The winning Maxmillions tickets were sold in B.C. and Quebec.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($5 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

lotto max winning numberslotto max
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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