The best employers in Canada were named and this is why they're the top places to work
Sabbaticals for travel, extra days off, work-from-anywhere policies, and more perks! 👀
There's a new ranking of the best employers in Canada to work for this year.
Some of the top companies offer unique perks and benefits that set them apart from other employers.
Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers for 2026 were announced on April 7 by Mediacorp Canada Inc., which organizes the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.
Companies were eligible for consideration if their head office or principal place of business is in Canada, and they meet the Statistics Canada definition of a small or medium enterprise.
Then, employers were evaluated in eight categories: Workplace, Work Atmosphere & Social, Health, Financial & Family Benefits, Vacation & Time Off, Employee Communications, Performance Management, Training & Skills Development, and Community Involvement.
There are more than 100 employers on the list for 2026, and the companies are ranked alphabetically.
Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers project not only named the best companies to work for but also gave "reasons for selection" for each employer, which include perks and benefits offered to employees.
Acuitas Therapeutics hosts an off-site strategic planning session each year, alternating between Maui and Whistler, and all employees are invited to attend.
Employees with Acuity Insights can work from anywhere in Canada with no restrictions. Also, the company provides $150 a month so employees outside of Toronto can use co-working spaces.
Boughton Law Corporation gives seven paid sick days and coverage for mental health care as part of the employee benefits plan.
Employees with CGI Constructors get an all-inclusive trip for two at their 25th and 30th work years.
Croptimistic Technology has a mostly remote workforce and provides phone and internet subsidies along with a $1,000 home office subsidy.
Drake Hotel Properties gives employees who "exceed expectations" awards like sports tickets, stays in boutique hotels in other Canadian cities and restaurant gift cards.
Flipp Operations lets full-time employees take a six-month sabbatical to travel or fulfill a lifelong passion.
Multi-Health Systems offers tuition subsidies for courses up to a maximum of $10,000 per year.
PBX Engineering has a flex-Friday program that allows departments to take one Friday off each month.
Employees at Sprott get maternity and parental leave top-up payments, up to 100% of their salary for up to 17 weeks. Also, parents can ease into full-time work with phased-in return options.
Tin Shack owns a farm property within five minutes of the head office, and employees can spend time planting, tending and harvesting, or simply spend their breaks in nature.
UV Insurance has an on-site gym at the head office, and employees get an annual allowance as part of the health plan, up to $485, that can be used for physical fitness activities.
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This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.