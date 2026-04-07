Canada's Wonderland is opening soon with new treats and epic events for 2026
Get ready for funnel cake and coasters!
Get ready to ride some rollercoasters! Canada's Wonderland is opening soon for the 2026 season, offering epic events, thrilling rides, new food, and exciting upgrades.
The massive, 330-acre amusement park located in Vaughan will welcome visitors back on May 3, 2026.
With more than 200 attractions, including 18 rollercoasters and a 20-acre waterpark, Canada's Wonderland is a thrill-seeker’s paradise, and there are some new highlights to enjoy this season.
Flight Deck, the inverted roller coaster formerly known as Top Gun, is being reimagined as The DareDeviler.
Debuting early summer, the ride will feature targeted track refinements, new trains, and a more immersive experience, allowing guests to relive the early days of aviation.
"We're excited to breathe new life into one of our classic roller coasters," said Heather Hill, park manager, in a press release.
"With The DareDeviler, we're elevating the thrill experience with a smoother, more comfortable ride—while AlpenFury continues to deliver the record‑breaking excitement that thrilled guests last season and will again in 2026."
Canada's Wonderland will offer four seasons of entertainment, including iconic events such as fireworks, Celebration Canada, Oktoberfest, Halloween Haunt, and WinterFest.
Guests can catch three new live shows debuting this season, including Retrospect at International Showplace, a high-energy singalong packed with current hits and throwback party anthems.
New productions also include The King's Banquet at Canterbury Theatre, which blends cirque acts, fire juggling and acrobatics in a medieval adventure, plus Watchtower in Arthur's Baye, a comedic stunt-dive spectacle featuring trampoline aerials, high dives and slackline tricks.
Canada's Wonderland has announced new food and beverage offerings as well, from the over-the-top Choco Crispy Bites Funnel Cake layered with marshmallow cream, chocolate clusters, and soft-serve, to Donair Kabobs at Lazy Bear Lodge inspired by Halifax's iconic dish.
Guests can also sip the "Wonder Rush" Coca-Cola Freestyle beverage, a mix of Sprite Vanilla, Fanta Pineapple, and Minute Maid Lemonade, and stop by the newly reimagined Sweet Spot on International Street, now offering an expanded menu of handcrafted treats, including Tanghulu fruit skewers.
This year, the park has implemented a chaperone policy beginning May 1. As of 4 p.m. daily, all guests ages 15 or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted or to remain in the park.
Passes and tickets for Canada's Wonderland are currently available to purchase online, so it's time to get excited for funnel cake and coasters.
Canada's Wonderland
Price:$89 + for Silver Pass
When: Opening May 3, 2026
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.