The 9 Best Things To Do At Canada's Wonderland WinterFest, From Someone Who Goes Every Year
Get ready for ice skating to festive cocktails!
Toronto has some enchanting Christmas events to enjoy, and one of my very favourites is WinterFest at Canada's Wonderland. The park transforms into a glistening holiday paradise that's straight out of a Hallmark movie.
I've made it a tradition to go to WinterFest at least once every year since it began and each visit feels more magical than the last. The dazzling lights, merry performances and dreamy experiences make it my go-to spot for a festive hangout with friends or a romantic date.
There's so much to see and do at WinterFest, so if you're planning on attending, here are a few things you don't want to miss out on. Bundle up and get ready for endless Christmas cheer with a few of my favourite WinterFest activities.
See the tree lighting ceremony
Tree lighting ceremony.
Price: Included with admission
When: Nightly at 5:30 p.m.
About: Nothing gets me into the Christmas spirit like the WinterFest tree lighting ceremony. The dazzling event takes place in the evenings and it's a magical way to kick off the night.
The ceremony includes a live performance with Snoopy and the Canada's Wonderland Holiday Singers before the countdown to the WinterFest Lighting Spectacular on International Street.
You can see the park burst into illumination and sing your heart out to some classic Christmas tunes before starting your WinterFest adventure.
Try some festive funnel cake
Festive funnel cake.
Price: $15.99 to $17.99
About: It just isn't a trip to Canada's Wonderland without digging into some funnel cake, and the festive flavours at WinterFest take this sweet treat to a whole new level.
You can bite into flavours like the Snowflake Funnel Cake served with vanilla ice cream in a cookies n' cream shell with vanilla icing drizzle, holiday sprinkles and marshmallows.
Head to Charlie Brown’s Christmas Town to find Rudolph’s Funnel Cake which comes with chocolate soft serve ice cream served on a red funnel cake, with strawberry sauce and a maraschino cherry that looks like Rudolph's nose.
Other flavours include Candy Cane, Classic Strawberry and, my personal favourite, Gingerbread.
Skate on Snow Flake Lake
Skating on Snow Flake Lake.
Courtesy of Canada's Wonderland.
Price: $10 per person, $15 per person with rentals
About: One of the most magical experiences at WinterFest is skating on Snow Flake Lake. The ice rink lies beneath the iconic Wonder Mountain, surrounded by twinkling lights, sparkling trees and glowing storefronts.
You can glide through the holiday dreamland while listening to festive music and getting into the Christmas spirit. It's a super romantic activity to enjoy with a loved one or a fun experience with friends.
If you don't have your own skates, you can rent some at Canada's Wonderland for an extra cost.
Snap some cute Christmas photos
Price: Included with admission
About: If you love a good Christmas photo op like me, then save some space on your phone. WinterFest has so many displays and twinkling lights that make for the perfect festive photo moment.
From giant glittering ornaments and presents that you can step inside to a glistening throne with Frozen vibes, you can get those Insta-worthy shots at so many locations across the park.
Whether you're posing by the twinkling Wonder Mountain or snapping a family photo in Santa's sleigh, the park is a winter wonderland brimming with picture-perfect moments for every festive photo enthusiast.
Visit the Christmas market
Items at the Christmas market.
Price: Included with admission
About: There's something so warm and cozy about Christmas markets and WinterFest hosts its own enchanting market each year.
Located in the Yuletide Village, the traditional market is home to a variety of vendors selling gifts, apparel, food and more.
You can check off your gift list and pick up some tasty treats and desserts as you wander around the area.
Indulge in festive food
Price: Prices vary
About: As a huge foodie, one of my favourite parts of WinterFest is all the Christmas-themed dishes and desserts you can try.
I love visiting Lazy Bear Lodge, which is decked out in garlands and bows to create a super cozy holiday atmosphere. The venue serves up tons of festive meals like pork steak and sticky toffee pudding.
Other dishes to try include the turkey dinner ball from the Candy Cane Poutinerie, Comet’s holiday mac n’ cheese from the Snowflake Kitchen, smoked brisket dinner from Marketplace Festive Feast and the smoked turkey leg from Marketplace Festive Feast.
See the live performances
The Cool Yule singers.
Courtesy of Canada's Wonderland.
Price: Included with admission
About: I always look forward to the live shows at WinterFest. The performances are brimming with enchantment and put me right in the Christmas mood.
The coordinated dances, glimmering lights and classic Christmas tunes spread holiday cheer throughout the park and you'll be singing along in no time. You can see the Four Drummer Drumming, the MistleTones performing '50s hits and more.
The performances can be found throughout WinterFest so you'll want to keep your ears open, especially for Mariah Carey's iconic holiday song that never fails to put everyone in the holiday spirit.
Go on a ride
Price: Included with admission
About: Canada's Wonderland is known for its thrilling rides and the cold doesn't have to stop you from experiencing them. There are 23 rides open during WinterFest for you to enjoy.
One of my favourites is the Antique Carrousel which has old-time Christmas vibes and is surrounded by a dreamland of twinkling lights. It's a magical way to enjoy the glimmering decor at the park.
Other rides include the Sledge Hammer, Swing of the Century, Thunder Run and more.
Sip boozy drinks
Canada's Wonderland holiday cocktails.
Price: Prices vary
About: You can add some extra Christmas "spirit" to your WinterFest experience by sipping boozy holiday beverages. From spiked eggnog and hot chocolate to steaming mulled wine, which is my personal choice, the festive drink options will have you feeling merry and bright.
You can order one of the five signature WinterFest cocktails, including Northern Lights, Midwinter Sprite Spritz, Roasted Hazelnut Old Fashioned, Mistletoe Mojito and Icy Winter Breeze for a sip of seasonal joy.
