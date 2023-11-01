WinterFest Is Returning To Canada's Wonderland With A Twinkly Skating Rink & 'Igloo Village'
It's running for even longer this year. ❄️
Canada's Wonderland is about to get a holiday makeover. WinterFest, the dazzling Christmas event that features endless lights, activities and festive food, is officially returning for its fourth season.
The all-out holiday extravaganza is opening on November 17, 2023 and has been extended with select dates until January 6, 2024.
Canada's Wonderland will transform into a Christmas paradise worthy of the North Pole and you can experience all sorts of enchanting activities and attractions. From the whimsical Candy Cane Lane to magical photo ops and glowing installations, you'll feel like you've stepped into a whole other world.
One of the highlights is ice skating on Snow Flake Lake in front of the "iconic" Wonder Mountain. You'll also want to see the nightly tree-lighting ceremony where two 50-foot-tall Christmas trees are brought to life.
As you adventure through the glittering park, you'll see live entertainment including covers of Christmas pop songs and an indoor show at Canterbury Theatre.
It isn't a trip to Canada's Wonderland without experiencing some thrills, and there are 23 rides open during WinterFest for you to enjoy.
You can stop for a festive bite to eat at Lazy Bear Lodge, which will be completely decked out in holiday splendour. Or, you can rent your own private igloo at Jack Frost's Igloo Village complete with concierge food and beverage service.
Other attractions include cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, musical sing-a-longs, gourmet hot chocolate and holiday shopping opportunities.
Tickets for the event are available online, so put on your mittens and step into a world of winter enchantment at Canada's Wonderland.
WinterFest at Canada's Wonderland
Price: $29.99 + per ticket
When: Select dates from November 17, 2023 to January 6, 2024
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Celebrate everything Christmas at this dazzling Canada's Wonderland event.
