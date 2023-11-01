This Toronto Christmas Festival Has A Dazzling Market & Winter 'Valley' With Mulled Wine
It will transform an entire block into a festive wonderland.
It's the most wonderful time of the year! As the temperature drops and the promise of snow fills the air, the Toronto area is gearing up for a season filled with festive charm.
STACKT Market has announced the return of its annual Holiday Hills event, which will run from November 17 to December 31, 2023 this year.
The attraction will transform an entire downtown block into a festive wonderland filled with tons of things to do, including returning favourites and exciting new additions .
Boasting 100,000 square-feet of dazzling holiday magic, STACKT will offer an array of experiences including "immersive installations and activities, elevated food and drink zones, rotating small business holiday pop-ups and vendor markets, and a plethora of community-led events."
You can smooch under the glittering Disco Mistletoe, wander through a 120-foot immersive Tunnel of Lights, marvel at the 20-foot Holiday Tree and browse the marketplace for unique gifts from pop-ups and vendors.
The west section of the property is turning into a "winter wonderland" called The Valley which will feature festive food and beverage zones. You can cozy up at wood-burning bonfires and warming huts while sipping winter cocktails like mulled wine. You can also grab a boozy drink at the whimsical Speakeasy Whiskey Bar.
The Valley is home to four custom curling lanes where you can enjoy a game with friends.
Things are getting bubbly over at Community Lane, which will be home to the glimmering Fizz & Fire Patio. This magical 5,000 square-foot hangout spot is complete with a Champagne Bar, cozy huts with bonfires, and even gourmet s'mores.
Other things to look forward to include visits with Santa and events like trivia, movie nights, holiday workshops and more.
Get ready for endless Christmas cheer at this festival.
Holiday Hills at STACKT
Price: Free
When: November 17 to December 31, 2023
Address: 28 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into a dazzling winter wonderland filled with boozy Christmas drinks, twinkling installations and more.
