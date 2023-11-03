A Winter Wonders Holiday Trail Is Opening Near Toronto With Magical Lights & Festive Displays
It's like walking into a winter wonderland. ❄️✨
Get ready to get festive! A magical holiday trail is opening near Toronto this month, and it'll transport you to a winter wonderland.
The Royal Botanical Gardens Winter Wonders trail is opening for the season, with Christmas light displays, holiday snacks and interactive installations.
The outdoor 1.5-kilometre trail will guide visitors along Hendrie Park’s pathways, which will be adorned with lights and displays that "tell the stories of unique winter wonders."
The trail promises to be a "feast for the senses," with visitors able to stroll through the garden while listening to festive music and indulging in the "warm tastes and fragrances" of the season.
Guests will be treated to festive interactive installations, including a row of lights that visitors can walk through and a "singing tree."
The Winter Wonders trail at the Royal Botanical Gardens. Royal Botanical Gardens | Handout
A rotating menu of festive snacks, warm drinks and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase from one of three stations along the trail, so you can sip while you admire the lights.
The event will run at the Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington from November 23, 2023, to January 7, 2024. As the majority of the trail is outdoors, be sure to bundle up against the cold and come prepared for the weather.
After walking the trail, visitors can warm up inside and explore the Botanical Train installation, where you can see model trains journey past scale models of iconic Canadian landmarks, all made completely from plants.
Visitors can also check out the beautifully lit Mediterranean Garden, or look for unique gifts at the Shop at the Gardens.
Timed tickets are required for entry, and can be purchased online for $23.60 per adult.
Winter Wonders at the Royal Botanical Gardens
Price: $23.60 per adult
When: Starting November 23, 2023
Address: 680 Plains Road West, Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can step into an enchanting winter wonderland at this holiday trail near Toronto.
Accessibility: Paved and gravel pathway. Wheelchairs or strollers equipped for all-terrain are encouraged.
