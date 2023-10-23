This Ontario City Will Look Like A 'Holiday Movie' With Sparkling Streets & A Christmas Trail
You can wander through a "snow globe-like setting."
Is that the sound of sleigh bells? The Christmas season is just around the corner and one Ontario city is preparing to "resemble a holiday-movie setting."
Stratford, Ontario will be transforming into a twinkly Christmas land filled with endless charm and cheer. The city, which is located about two hours from Toronto, is a magical destination to visit during the holidays.
During the first weekend of November, the downtown shops will "switch to holiday mode" with decked out windows and Christmas collections filling the shelves.
Stratford's Christmas Trail is returning on November 1. You can purchase a voucher and redeem it at your choice of six participating shops for a holiday item on your self-guided tour. There are over 30 retailers to visit along the trail offering a selection of shortbread, handmade ornaments and more.
This city is a gorgeous place to get your holiday shopping done, and you'll step straight into "a snow globe-like setting" as you explore the twinkling streets.
On December 15, Lights on Stratford is returning with glowing installations that will illuminate the downtown core and park system. The event includes interactive displays that will add some magic to your snowy evenings.
A holiday outing isn't complete without visiting a Christmas market, and the Stratford Sparkles Christmas Market will give you all the festive feels. You can shop for local and unique products including jewelry, bath items and more on November 11 and 12.
There are lots of other events to enjoy throughout the holidays, including a Scotch and Chocolate Pairing and Bonbon-making workshop.
With glittering windows and snow-covered streets, this quaint Ontario city will make you feel like you're in a Hallmark movie this Christmas season.
