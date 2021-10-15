8 Small Towns In Ontario That Will Make You Feel Like You're In A Hallmark Holiday Movie
They transform Into the North Pole every winter.
You can feel like you've stepped into a Hallmark holiday movie at these small towns in Ontario.
It is hard to beat snuggling under a blanket, sipping on hot chocolate, and watching a cheesy Christmas film on a cold day. But instead of watching the characters on television, you can experience some of the holiday magic for yourself.
Almonte
Address: Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: This town is nicknamed "mini Hollywood North" because many Christmas movies have been filmed here.
Stratford
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get a cup of hot chocolate and see all the gorgeous wreaths and lights that decorate the town. Plus, there are so many dazzling illuminated displays for their winter Lights On Stratford that you'll want to see for yourself.
Niagara-On-The-Lake
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's a post-card-worthy spot that not only has an adorable Christmas store but was also the filming location of movies like Christmas Inheritance and The Holiday Calendar.
Morrisburg
Address: Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: At Upper Canada Village, they have Eastern Ontario's largest outdoor light festival, where over 1 million lights decorate the buildings and trees.
Burlington
Address: Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: The village square looks like a set from a festive film with a cute gazebo, twinkling lights, and Christmas trees.
Cambridge
Address: Cambridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: Every winter, they celebrate the holiday season by decorating the town with glowing lights.
St. Jacobs
Address: St. Jacobs, ON
Why You Need To Go: St. Jacobs offers holiday shopping and an annual event called St. Jacobs Sparkles that sees the village come alive with festive decorations and thousands of lights.
Perth
Address: Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: At their Festival Of Lights, you can view tons of decorated Christmas trees.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.