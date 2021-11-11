8 Spectacular Places In Ontario That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Experiencing Winter In Europe
Time to plan your staycation! 😍
Are you dreaming about your next vacation? There's no need to leave the province; you can feel like you're experiencing winter in Europe at these spectacular places in Ontario.
Only a short drive away, you can explore a village that will make you feel like you're on a ski trip in the Alps or stroll down a cobbled street that is similar to those you'd find in London.
Here are eight spots to visit to satisfy your wanderlust.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you long to go wine tasting around France, you can enjoy a similar experience much closer to home. Around the picturesque Niagara-on-the-Lake, you'll find tons of grand estates you can visit, where you can swirl and sip a variety of wines.
Stratford
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can explore multiple stops on the Stratford Christmas Trail, where you can find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list at stores like MacLeods Scottish Shop and The British Touch.
Burlington
Address: Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: Walking around the cobbled stone streets in the Village Square and past a bright red phone booth just like you'd see in England, it's easy to feel like you're no longer in Ontario.
Between December 9 and 12, there also will be a European-style market where you can finish all your holiday shopping.
Kitchener
Address: Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can head to the outdoor Christkindl Market for a taste of Germany.
Blue Mountain Village
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: The architecture in the village will make you feel like you're on a dreamy ski trip in Europe. You'll be able to spend your time here skiing or tubing down the slopes and can then explore the 1-kilometre illuminated trail.
Kingston
Address: Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: The architecture here has plenty of old-world charm, like the impressive city hall. You can also glide across the ice on the outdoor skating rinks and shop at the holiday markets.
Ottawa
Address: Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa has a charming European-style holiday market where you can drink mulled wine under the twinkling lights.
Cambridge
Address: Cambridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: The streets of Cambridge have a European flair, and the views along the snow-covered waterfront are spectacular. Between December and January, you can also explore the dazzling Winter Illumination to see festive illuminations around the city.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.