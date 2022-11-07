This Enchanting Christkindl Market Near Toronto Will Take You On A Twinkly Trip To Germany
It's "straight out of a European Christmas storybook."
You don't need a plane ticket in order to experience some European Christmas cheer this season. An enchanting Christkindl Market is happening outside of Toronto, and it will whisk you away to the festive streets of Germany.
Christkindl Market is an annual Christmas event that takes place in Kitchener, Ontario, just over an hour drive from Toronto. The market is returning from December 1 to 4, 2022.
The magical attraction is "straight out of a European Christmas storybook," and you can enjoy authentic treats, live music, traditional handcrafted items, and all those old-time holiday vibes.
The market features over 75 vendors, so you can get your Christmas shopping done in a festive environment. Unlike previous years, all the activities will be outside in the snowy streets.
You can snap a photo with Santa's sleigh, cozy up in the outdoor lounge, glide around a glistening ice rink, see the new miniature train display, and more. There will be lots of food to feast on, including apple fritters, pretzels, and hot chocolate. Admission to this enchanting market is free.
If you're looking for more European vibes this holiday season, you can head to a Scandinavian-style market and Christmas Land just outside of Toronto.
Niemi's Farm is transforming into a glittering wonderland filled with lights, treats, and more. You can toasty drinks and even take a ride on the Polar Express.
Christkindl Market
Price: Free admission
When: December 1 to 4, 2022
Address: 200 King St. W., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: Spend a day like you're in Germany at this enchanting Christkindl Market.
