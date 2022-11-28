This Ontario Christmas Market Will Whisk You Off To A Little Snowy Village In Germany
This Christkindl Market has candlelit pathways and mulled wine.
Prost! You can take a little trip to Germany this Christmas without even getting on a plane. This enchanting market in Ontario will sweep you way to another world, and you'll feel like you're strolling through a European village.
The Christkindl Market is returning to Glencolton Farms in Durham on December 9 and 10, and you can "enjoy the sights and sounds of a European Christmas."
Christkindl Market at Glencolton Farms.Courtesy of @livmatervisuals
The farm will be totally transformed into a twinkling holiday wonderland complete with a vendor village and entertainment. You can enjoy traditional European food like Sausage on a Pretzel Bun, Leek and Potato Soup, and Kartoffelpuffer (Crispy potato pancakes served with farm-made applesauce).
Christkindl Market at Glencolton Farms.Courtesy of @livmatervisuals
You can also sip Glühwein, which means "Glow Wine" and is a type of German mulled wine. Other drinks include Golden Milk, which is made with almond milk, tumeric, and other spices, and hot apple cider.
Christkindl Market at Glencolton Farms.Courtesy of @livmatervisuals
There's no shortage of things to do at the market. You can enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, live music, chestnuts roasting, carolling, and more. You can get some holiday shopping done at the artisan village, where you'll find products like jewelry, mittens, and candles.
Christkindl Market at Glencolton Farms.Courtesy of @livmatervisuals
You can also enjoy a performance of Handel's Messiah in the barn for $40, which includes admission to the market.
General admission is $22.23 per adult, and tickets can be purchased online.
Christkindl Market at Glencolton Farms.Courtesy of @livmatervisuals
