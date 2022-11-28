Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This Ontario Christmas Market Will Whisk You Off To A Little Snowy Village In Germany

This Christkindl Market has candlelit pathways and mulled wine.

Ontario Associate Editor
Prost! You can take a little trip to Germany this Christmas without even getting on a plane. This enchanting market in Ontario will sweep you way to another world, and you'll feel like you're strolling through a European village.

The Christkindl Market is returning to Glencolton Farms in Durham on December 9 and 10, and you can "enjoy the sights and sounds of a European Christmas."

The farm will be totally transformed into a twinkling holiday wonderland complete with a vendor village and entertainment. You can enjoy traditional European food like Sausage on a Pretzel Bun, Leek and Potato Soup, and Kartoffelpuffer (Crispy potato pancakes served with farm-made applesauce).

You can also sip Glühwein, which means "Glow Wine" and is a type of German mulled wine. Other drinks include Golden Milk, which is made with almond milk, tumeric, and other spices, and hot apple cider.

There's no shortage of things to do at the market. You can enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, live music, chestnuts roasting, carolling, and more. You can get some holiday shopping done at the artisan village, where you'll find products like jewelry, mittens, and candles.

You can also enjoy a performance of Handel's Messiah in the barn for $40, which includes admission to the market.

General admission is $22.23 per adult, and tickets can be purchased online.

If you're looking for more European vibes this holiday season, you can head to the Christkindl Market in Kitchener, which has skating and authentic treats.

Or, check out the Distillery Winter Village for tons of Christmas magic.

Christkindl Market

Price: $22.23 per adult

When: December 9 and 10, 2022

Address: 393889 Concession 2, Durham, ON

Why You Need To Go: This magical farm transforms into a German-inspired Christmas market, and you can enjoy traditional food and activities.

Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

