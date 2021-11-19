This Ontario Farm Is Getting A Candlelit Christkindl Market & It's Like Being In Germany

There were amazing local vendors selling everything from spices to Christmas sweaters. My favourite by far though was the Chocolate Hause, which I beelined to as soon as I walked in.
You can get a skewer with fruit and marshmallows for $7.50, and it's covered in your choice of white or dark chocolate.
MORGAN LEET | Narcity
It seems kind of pricey for a few strawberries on a stick, but the chocolate is so delicious, it's worth it.
MORGAN LEET | Narcity
I also hit up Those Pretzels, drawn in by their super cute neon sign. A small bag of pretzels is $8, and a big bag is $18.
They are coated in tasty flavours and make the perfect snack to munch on while you walk around the market.
MORGAN LEET | Narcity
You can't go to a holiday market without mulled wine, of course. A cup is $9, which is a bit high, but my hands were cold enough that I would've paid anything to hold a hot cup.
MORGAN LEET | Narcity
Seems like drinking is a big part of European markets, and well, when in Rome...
I went to the "Schnapsplatz" area, which was right on the water and had a stand for holiday-inspired spirits. Crescent Hill Winery was in the stand, and their wine was amazing. They also had a variety of liquor to try, with some fun flavours.
MORGAN LEET | Narcity
You also have to hit up the charcuterie stand when you go, which is run by Chop N Block, from Kamloops, B.C.
They have so many cool flavours that were all incredible to sample. You can take some home for $9.99, which is a great price for the quality.
MORGAN LEET | Narcity
If you want to really level up your holiday party, you have to get some of this cheese from Damiani Fine Foods. You could tell the owners were so passionate about their business, and their cheese was to die for.
MORGAN LEET | Narcity
For me, I love to heat up some mulled wine at home when the days get colder. It's my favourite holiday tradition.
So I went to the stand that sold mulled wine spice, and it all looked super good. It was pretty reasonably priced, at $8.50 for a pack, so I would say it's worth stocking up on.
MORGAN LEET | Narcity
There were also vendors with things like holiday cards, hats, sweaters and scarfs, too.
I love to go for the food primarily, to enjoy while I'm there, especially since other things can get a bit expensive. It is an amazing way to shop local though and get all your holiday gifts bought at once.
The carousel is also free this year, with an option for a donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation!
MORGAN LEET | Narcity
Going to the market put me into a festive mood, even so early, which I loved.
They have live performances, a carousel, lights strung up, and a lounge area. Walking around to the different vendors with a yummy cup of mulled wine in hand is the perfect winter activity.
Vancouver Christmas Market
MORGAN LEET | Narcity
Address: Jack Poole Plaza, 1055 Canada Pl., Vancouver, B.C.
Price: $17 for general admission.
Why You Need To Go: The market is a great way to support local, and it makes for a really fun activity. There are amazing foods and fun shops, plus it's a cheerful vibe.
Website
The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.