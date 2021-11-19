Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in ontario

This Ontario Farm Is Getting A Candlelit Christkindl Market & It's Like Being In Germany

You can sip Glühwein and indulge in European food. 🍷

This Ontario Farm Is Getting A Candlelit Christkindl Market & It's Like Being In Germany
Christkindl Market | Facebook

You can take a holiday trip to Germany at this enchanting Ontario spot. Glencolton Farm, located just over two hours from Toronto, is hosting its annual Christkindl Market, and the barn and surrounding area will be transformed into a European-style holiday wonderland.

You can shop from a variety of vendors, listen to performances, and ride around in a sleigh.

One of the main highlights of the market is the authentic German and European food. There will be treats like potato pancakes, fried apple fritters, and, of course, pretzels.

You can also sip Glühwein — German mulled wine that's served at holiday markets in Germany and Austria.

Other experiences include candle dipping, chestnut roasting, and warm apple cider served in the stable, and tickets can be purchased online.

Christkindl Market

Price: $16.93+ per adult

When: December 10 & 11, 2021

Address: 393889 Concession 2, Priceville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Experience Christmas in Germany at this twinkling farm market.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

7 Festive Things To Do Around Ottawa With Your Friends Before Christmas

Magical spots to explore with your bestie!

@mo3gan | Instagram, @angelafacette | Instagram

Sleigh your social plans this holiday season. Here are seven fun things to do around Ottawa with your friends before Christmas.

There is no better way to wrap up the year than spending quality time with your BFFs. So go ahead and pick one of the festive activities and start messaging your friends to plan all the details.

Keep Reading Show less

I Gave My Apartment A Christmas Glow-Up With Just $21 At Dollarama & Here's How

Turn your space into a winter wonderland, without breaking the bank! 🎄

Stephanie White | Narcity, Kevinbrine | Dreamstime

'Tis the season to hang your Christmas decorations. If you are looking to give your apartment a festive glow-up, here is how I did it at Dollarama for just $21.

Dollarama Christmas Decor Stephanie White | Narcity

Keep Reading Show less

I Visited Vancouver's Christmas Market & There Are 7 Things You Don't Want To Miss

There's not one but two chocolate fountains.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

The Vancouver Christmas Market just opened up and has given the city some much-needed holiday cheer.

I went to the European-style market for the very first time yesterday and got to try some of the vendors.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Alight At Night Returns This Winter With Over 1 Million Twinkling Lights

The village will transform into a magical winter wonderland! ✨

Upper Canada Village | Facebook

Eastern Ontario's biggest outdoor light festival returns this winter!

Alight At Night at Upper Canada Village is happening on select nights from November 26, 2021, to January 1, 2022, between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Keep Reading Show less