This Ontario Christmas Market Has A Boozy Fondue Lounge & Takes Place In A Glowing Barn

It's like a holiday trip to historic Europe.

The Eddie

You don't need a plane ticket in order to enjoy some authentic European vibes this season. A new Christmas market is happening in Ontario, and it will sweep you away to another world.

The Eddie, a hotel and farm in Prince Edward County, has transformed its 1860s barn into a holiday marketplace with a European feel.

The Eddie | Handout

Starting November 26, you can step inside the large red barn and shop from vendors, find a Christmas tree, and even visit with Santa.

You can warm up at the Gluwine and Fondue Lounge in the Sheep Shed, where you can get your hands on some traditional German mulled wine, hot cider and Swiss cheese fondue.

There is no admission cost, but you can make a $2 donation to the local food bank.

The Red Barn Christmas Market

Price: $2 donation

When: November 26 to 28, 2021

Address: 15786 Loyalist Parkway, Prince Edward County, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a little trip to Europe at this twinkling market inside a historic barn.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

