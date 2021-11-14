Trending Tags

7 Magical Ontario Christmas Markets That Belong On The Front Of A Holiday Card

You'll feel like you've taken a trip to Europe.

@nacima_boublenza | Instagram, @vincentdemers | Instagram

Christmas markets are popping up across the province, and you'll feel like you've stepped into a holiday postcard when visiting these enchanting spots.

You can enjoy European vibes, tasty eats and unique vendors by planning a trip to these magical markets this season.

Ottawa Christmas Market

Price: Free admission

When: November 26 to December 22, 2021

Address: Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza at Lansdowne, Marché Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Wander beneath twinkling lights, sip mulled wine, and shop for goodies from quaint cabins lining the streets at this iconic market.

Website

Niemi's Outdoor Christmas Market

Price: $14.99+ per person

When: November 12 to December 22, 2021

Address: 18463 Highway 48, Mount Albert, ON

Why You Need To Go: This Scandinavian-style market will whisk you away to another world. You can explore a trail of lights, warm up with hot chocolate, and more.

Website

Burlington Holiday Market

Price: Free admission

When: December 9 to 12, 2021

Address: Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new market is like a mini trip to Europe, and you can explore cobblestone streets and a forest of Christmas trees.

Website

Niagara Falls Christmas Market

Price: Free

When: November 13 to December 19, 2021

Address: 4605 Queen St., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Shop from up to 50 vendors and snap some photos at the glittering light displays while visiting this charming market.

Website

Simcoe Christmas Panorama Market

Price: Free

When: Select days from December 4 to 24, 2021

Address: 50 Bonnie Dr., Simcoe, ON

Why You Need To Go: This dazzling lights festival also comes with a holiday market, and you can indulge in hot chocolate and apple cider donuts while you shop.

Website

Village Noël

Village Noël

Price: Free

When: November 25 to 27, 2021

Address: New Liskeard Fairgrounds, May Street South, Temiskaming Shores, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to another land at this New-France-themed market. You can enjoy tasty treats, local shopping, and events like a magician and axe-throwing.

Website

The Distillery Winter Village

Price: $8 per person on select dates

When: November 18 to December 31, 2021

Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Distillery District is a magical place to shop during the holiday season, and its starlit Winter Village is straight out of a Hallmark movie.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

