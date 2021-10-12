The Niagara Falls Christmas Market Is Coming Back & You Can Catch A Ride On Santa's Sleigh

Note: All admission prices are per person unless otherwise stated.
Visit Santa
You're never too old to sit on Santa's lap. Ring in the holidays with a visit with Santa Claus and his elves at Bass Pro Shops!
Location: Bass Pro Shops // Cross Iron Mills
Date: November 13th - December 24th
Admission: Free (Photo prices vary)
via @christianphilippe8
Disney On Ice
Start your holiday fesitivities with the Magical World of Disney during Disney on Ice! Nothing better warms the heart. From The Little Mermaid to Frozen, Disney on Ice is bound to bring your inner child this holiday season.
Location: Stampede Corral // 10 Corral Trail SE
Date: November 16th - 20th
Admission: $35 - $85
via @epicdanger
Light Up Okotoks
Light up the town of Okotoks! Light Up Okotoks is one of the town's most popular holiday events. Just 15 minutes south of Calgary. Visit Santa, enjoy a sleighride, fireworks, cookie decorating, hot chocolate and so much more at Light Up Okotoks festival and Christmas market!
Location: Downtown Okotoks
Date: Friday, November 18th @ 5pm to 10pm
Admission: Free
Curated. Holiday Market
Looking to do some early holiday shopping? Join Curated. at their Calgary Holiday Markets for perfect gifts for those you love the most. (yourself, obviously.)
Location: Red and White Club // 1817 Crowchild Trail NW
Date: Friday, November 18th & Saturday, November 19th
Admission: $4 - $12
Mahogany Christmas Market
More Christmas shopping at the Mahogany Christmas Market! The perfect place for a hoilday shop-a-holic.
Location: Mahogany Beach Club // 29 Masters Park SE
Date: November 18th & 19th
Admission: Free
Spruce Meadows Int'l Christmas Market
Visit the Spruce Meadows Int'l Christmas Market for your Christmas shopping this holiday season. Guaranteed to find the perfect gift for everyone!
Location: 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW
Date: Weekends, November 18th - December 4th
Admission: $10 - $12
Calgary Christmas Market
Calgary's Farmers Market really knows how to ring in the Holidays! Visit the Calgary Christmas Market for some holiday shopping, a visit with santa, cookie decorating and so many more activities!
Location: Calgary Farmers Market // 510 - 77 Ave SE
Date: November 18th - December 11th
Admission: Free
Shawnessy Craft Fair
Visit the Shawnessy Craft Fair for tons of Christmas gifts, shopping and DIY ideas!
Location: The Shawnessy Barn // 224 Shawmeadows Rd SW
Date: Saturday, November 19th
Admission: Free with a food bank donation
Calgary Expo Holiday Market
If you love comics, collectibles and cosplay, the Calgary Expo Holiday Market is the perfect place for you to ring in the holiday season. Get all your Christmas shopping done in one place (and get a quick picture with Santa). Donation proceeds go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern Alberta.
Location: BMO Centre // Stampede Park
Date: Saturday, November 19th & Sunday, November 20th
Admission: $10 - $30
A Heritage Christmas
Take a look at the traditions of the prairie Christmas at A Heritage Christmas in Okotoks!
Location: Okotoks Art Gallery // 53 North Railway St
Date: November 19th - December 23rd @ 6pm to 9pm
Admission: Free
Once Upon A Christmas
Enjoy a horse reindeer-drawn carriage around Heritage Park and enjoy their holiday festivities including Christmas Carolling and a visit with Santa!
Location: Heritage Park // 1900 Heritage Dr SW
Date: Weekends November 19th - December 18th @ 9:30am - 4pm
Admission: General: $10.75 | Youth: $6.75
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Santa Claus is coming to Marlborough Mall! Visit him and his elves and get a cute little picture while you're at it!
Location: Marlborough Mall
Date: November 19th - December 24th
Admission: Free (Photo prices vary)
Visit with Santa
Visit Santa and his elves at Southcentre mall!
Location: Southcentre Mall // 100 Anderson Rd SE
Date: November 19th - December 24th
Admission: Free (Photo prices vary)
Santa Ball
Begin your holiday fesitivities at the classy Santa Ball at Willow Park Golf & Country Ball. Enjoy a delicious dinner, drinks and a visit from Santa Claus himself!
Location: Willow Park Golf & Country Club // 639 Willow Park Drive SE
Date: Thursday, November 24th @ 6:30pm - 9:30pm
Admission: $55
Three Musketeers
Enjoy the classic Three Musketeers at West Village Theatre. A terrific holiday event you definitely won't want to miss!
Location: West Village Theatre // 2007 10 Ave SW
Date: November 24th - December 3rd
Admission: General: $17 | Student: $14
A Christmas Carol
The perfect play for a holiday Scrooge. Celebrate 25 years of Calgary's holiday production with the festive play, A Christmas Carol.
Location: Theatre Calgary // 220 9th Ave SE
Date: November 24th - December 24th
Admission: $35+
Market Collective Cheer
Support local vendors at the Market Collective Cheer Holiday Market! Embrace the art of gift-giving this holiday season.
Location: Chinese Cultural Centre
Date: Weekends, November 25th - December 18th @ 10am - 6pm
Admission: $5
Disney's Beauty & The Beast
See the Disney Classic, Beauty & The Beast at the Beddington Heights Theatre. There's nothing like some Disney during the holiday season.
Location: Beddington Heights Theatre // 375 Bermuda Drive NW
Date: November 25th - December 23rd
Admission: $20 - $25
The Polar Express Train Ride
We've all read the holiday classic, "The Polar Express" by Chris Van Allsburg and if not, you've probably seen the movie. Oh, how we all wished we could take a ride. Well, you can live out your childhood dreams this holiday season and take a ride on The Polar Express?
Location: Highway #24, Mossleigh
Date: November 25th - December 24th
Admission: $57 - $75
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Ain't no Christmas like A Charlie Brown Christmas. Enjoy this holiday special at the Central United Church to get yourself in the holiday spirit.
Location: Central United Church // 131 7 Ave SW
Date: Saturday, November 26th
Admission: $15 - $30
Little Modern Market: Holiday Edition
Embrace your inner shopaholic at the Little Modern Market's Holiday Market. From snacks, to accessories to home decor - this holiday market will be a tough one to leave!
Location: 11511 35th St SE
Date: Saturday, November 26th
Admission: $5
Calgary Christmas Carol Festival
Join the Knox United Church for 3 nights of Christmas Carolling tradition.
Location: Knox United Church // 506 4 St SW
Date: November 26th - 28th @ 7pm
Admission: Free with a food bank donation.
via @shaenova
Lion's Festival of Lights
All lights, all the time! Get in the holiday spirit at the Lion's Festival of Lights. With over 300,000 lights, this festival is sure to bring some extra shine to your holiday!
Location: Confederation Park // 905 30 Ave NW
Date: November 26th to January 8th @ 6pm to midnight
Admission: Free
Visit with Santa
Let Santa know what you want this year at Chinook Centre!
Location: Chinook Centre
Date: November 27th to December 24th
Admission: Free (Photo prices vary)
Zoo Lights
The Calgary Zoo's "Zoo Lights" is definitely a Calgary favourite! Watch the Calgary Zoo light up and enjoy the winter festivities!
Location: Calgary Zoo // 1300 Zoo Rd NE
Date: November 27th to January 8th
Admission: General Admission: $14.99 | Kids Admission: $11.99
Centennial Place Christmas Market
The Christmas shopping never ends at the Centennial Place Christmas Market!
Location: Centennial Place // 520 3 Ave SW
Date: November 29th - December 1st
Admission: Free
The Nutcracker in a Nutshell
Although, this is a children's version of the Nutcracker, it'll definitely bring out that holiday spirit in anyone, no matter the age. See the Nutcracker in a Nutshell at Cardel Theatre to celebrate the holidays.
Location: Cardel Theatre // 180 Quarry Park Blvd SE
Date: November 30th to December 16th
Admission: $12
Legacy Christmas Light Parade
Bring the holiday cheer with the community of Legacy. Enjoy an outdoor skating rink, christmas displays and Christmas lights galore!
Location: Legacy, 210th & Macleod Trail SE
Date: December 1st - 31st
Admission: Free
Airdrie Festival of Lights
Enjoy even more holiday shine at the Airdrie Festival of Lights.
Location: Nose Creek Park
Date: December 1st - 31st @ 6pm - 9pm
Admission: Free
High River Santa Claus Parade
Ring in the holiday season at the High River Santa Claus Parade!
Location: Downtown High River
Date: Friday, December 2nd @ 6:30pm
Admission: Free
Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular
Location: Jack Singer Concert Hall
Date: December 2nd & 3rd
Admission: $25+
It's A Wonderful Life
Location: The Pumphouse Theatre // 2140 Pumphouse Ave SW
Date: December 2nd - December 17th
Admission: General: $20 | Student: $15
via @real_kids_of_melbourne
Breakfast with Santa
Enjoy a holiday breakfast date with Santa Claus at the Silver Springs Community Association!
Location: Silver Springs Community Association // 5720 Silver Ridge Drive NW
Date: Saturday, December 3rd
Admission: $10
Santa Shuffle (Fun Run & Elf Walk)
Location: Eau Claire Market // 200 Barclay Parade SW
Date: Saturday, December 3rd
Admission: $15+
via @hezsadie
Airdrie Santa Claus Parade
Enjoy a parade of Santa Claus floats, lights, holiday spirit and more at the Airdrie Santa Claus parade.
Location: Main Street, Airdrie
Date: Saturday, December 3rd @ 5pm
Admission: Free
Christmas at the Hive
Location: Chinook Honey Company // Site 14 RR1 Okotoks
Date: December 3rd - 10th
Admission: Free
via @i_am_dc_33
Skate with Santa
Skate with St. Nick at the Olympic Oval!
Location: Olympic Oval // 2500 University Dr NW
Date: Sunday, December 4th @ noon - 3pm
Admission: Free
Festival of Crafts
Visit the Festival of Crafts at the BMO Centre for adorable handmade gifts for your friends and family!
Location: BMO Centre // Stampede Park
Date: December 8th - 11th
Admission: General: $10 | Youth: $8
Hansel & Gretel
See the magic of Hansel & Gretel unfold on stage at the Okotoks Rotary Performing Arts Centre!
Location: Okotoks Rotary Performing Arts Centre // 3 Elma St E
Date: December 8th - 16th
Admission: General: $13.50 | Child: $9.00
Chrismoose Carol
See the fun recreation of Charles Dickens' Christmas Carol by the Loose Moose Theatre company. This production is bound to bring smiles and Christmas cheer all around.
Location: Loose Moose Theatre // 1235 26 Ave SE
Date: Thursday, December 8th to December 23rd
Admission: General: $22 | Student: $17
Dashing Through The Glow
Grab your mitts and join in on the holiday fun during this Christmas fun run through the Spruce Meadows lights!
Location: Equiplex Building // Spruce Meadows
Date: Friday, December 9th @ 7pm - 9pm
Admission: $55
Breakfast with Santa
What's a better way to get in the holiday spirit than enjoying some pancakes with Jolly Ol' St. Nick? Visit the Scenic Acres Community Association for breakfast date with Santa. This may be a good time to let him know what you want this Christmas.
Location: Scenic Acres Community Association // 8825 Scurfield Drive NW
Date: Saturday, December 10th
Christmas Market & Bake Sale
Do some last minute Christmas shopping and enjoy some tasty holiday treats at the Christmas Market & Bake Sale at Bow Valley Christian Church.
Location: Bow Valley Christian Church // 5300 53 Ave NW
Date: Saturday, December 10th
Admission: Free
via @cpholidaytrain
The CP Holiday Train
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is a holiday classic. Enjoy amazing performances on the North American train tour raising hunger awareness and food bank donations.
Location: Anderson C-Train Station
Date: Saturday, December 10th @ 6:45pm
Admission: Free with a food bank/monetary donation.
via @undefined" class="lml-instagram-embed-2" />via @undefined
Christmas Lights at Spruce Meadows
All of the lights! Enjoy the beauty of Spruce Meadows at their Christmas lights festival - also enjoy a free pastry and cup of cocoa every evening! If that doesn't say, "holiday cheer" I don't know what does.
Location: 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW
Date: December 10th to January 8th @ 5pm - 10pm
Admission: Free
Winter Fantasia
Enjoy the holiday songs, stories and talents of the young performers at Mount Royal!
Location: Bella Concert Hall // 4825 Mount Royal Gate SW
Date: Sunday, December 11th @ 3pm
Admission: $10 - $30
WHCA's Winter Wonderland
Join the West Hillhurst Community Association for some cookies, cocoa and fun! Decorate gingerbread houses, play games and dress up as your favorite Frozen character for a chance to win a prize!
Location: West Hillhurst Community Association Gymnasium
Date: Friday, December 16th
Admissions: Free for members. Non-members: $5
via @schoolalbertaballet
The Nutcracker
Enjoy the classic show put on by the Alberta Ballet at the Jube. The Nutcracker is performed annually around the holiday season in Calgary and Edmonton and who are we to break tradition?
Location: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium // 1415 - 14 Ave NW
Date: December 16th - 24th
Admission: $24+
Sounds of the Season
Visit the Bella Concert Hall at Mount Royal to enjoy the amazing holiday sounds of the talented Mount Royal Conservatory.
Location: Bella Concert Hall // 4825 Mount Royal Gate SW
Date: Saturday, December 17th @ 7pm
Admission: $10 - $30
Skate with Santa
Of course, the annual skate with Santa is definitely a holiday event you shouldn't miss! You're never too old to believe in the Christmas spirit.
Location: Olympic Plaza // 228 8 Avenue SE
Date: December 17th @ 11am - 3pm
Admission: Free
Murder Mystery: Murder at Mistletoe Mall
Are you in for a homicidal holiday? Visit Fort Calgary for an awesome holiday murder mystery. Can you solve this mystery?
Location: The Barracks @ Fort Calgary // 750 - 9 Ave SE
Date: December 21st | December 22nd | December 23rd
Admission: $85
Christmas Skate
The best way to spend the Christmas Holidays with your loved ones is to enjoy a nice skate. Visit the Olympic Oval for a $2 skate with a food bank donation. Give back this holiday season and have lots fun!
Location: Olympic Oval // 2500 University Dr NW
Date: Friday, December 23rd @ 12pm - 5pm
Admission: $2 with a food bank donation
