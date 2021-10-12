Trending Tags

The Niagara Falls Christmas Market Is Coming Back & You Can Catch A Ride On Santa's Sleigh

Mark down your calendars: the fun begins next month! 🎄

The Niagara Falls Christmas Market Is Coming Back & You Can Catch A Ride On Santa's Sleigh
@downtownniagarafalls | Instagram

Can you hear the sleighbells ring? Santa Claus is coming to town in the coming months, and with his return, Christmas markets will soon be requesting your presents (ahem, presence).

The Niagara Falls Christmas Market is set to come back this season, starting November 13, and over 50 vendor cabins are expected to hit the stands.

Aside from stocking up on handmade goods and treats for you and your loved ones, the market is also expecting to have over 30 light displays. From light-up swings to illuminating candy canes and animals, there will be plenty of photo ops for the 'gram as you mosey on through the street.

According to the market's organizers, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be around to snap some pics, and there is also the chance to hop aboard Santa's sleigh.

The Niagara Falls Christmas Market will officially be open for business right after the Santa Claus parade and the tree lighting at the town's City Hall.

The Niagara Falls Christmas Market

When: Starting November 13 and going on until December 22

Fridays: 5-10 p.m., Saturdays: 1-10 p.m., and Sundays: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Address: 4605 Queen St., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you can't get over Toronto's Christmas Market in the Distillery District, you could consider adding this one to your Christmas wish list. Plus, you get to support local businesses when you buy some of their handmade goodies over the holidays.

Website

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

