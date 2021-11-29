Niagara's Zipline Is Now Open During The Winter & You Can Fly Over A Frozen Gorge
You'll get towering views of the frosty falls.
You can take your winter to new heights by soaring over a frozen gorge in Niagara.
For the first time, WildPlay is keeping its Zipline to the Falls open through the winter so you can get spectacular views of the frosty falls.
The attraction takes you on a 670-metre journey into the snow-covered gorge and ends at the Horseshoe Falls observation deck.
The experience is also available at night, and you can fly over the illuminated falls and watch them dance with vibrant colours.
Reservations can be booked online, and the ride is open weather permitting. If you're not afraid of heights, this might be worth adding to your winter bucket list.
Zipline to the Falls
Price: $69.99 + per person
When: Year-round
Address: 5920 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Soar over a frozen gorge at this new winter adventure.
