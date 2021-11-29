Trending Tags

Niagara's Zipline Is Now Open During The Winter & You Can Fly Over A Frozen Gorge

You'll get towering views of the frosty falls.

@wildplayniagarafalls | Instagram, Aqnus Febriyant | Dreamstime.com

You can take your winter to new heights by soaring over a frozen gorge in Niagara.

For the first time, WildPlay is keeping its Zipline to the Falls open through the winter so you can get spectacular views of the frosty falls.

The attraction takes you on a 670-metre journey into the snow-covered gorge and ends at the Horseshoe Falls observation deck.

The experience is also available at night, and you can fly over the illuminated falls and watch them dance with vibrant colours.

Reservations can be booked online, and the ride is open weather permitting. If you're not afraid of heights, this might be worth adding to your winter bucket list.

Zipline to the Falls

Price: $69.99 + per person

When: Year-round

Address: 5920 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Soar over a frozen gorge at this new winter adventure.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

