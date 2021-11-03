This Holiday Trail Near Ottawa Will Lead You To An Illuminated Waterfall & It's So Magical
The 1.2-km path opens in November.
Grab your mittens, as you won't want to miss this dazzling holiday trail near Ottawa.
The Festival Of Lights is happening at Chutes Coulonge Park on select dates from November 26 to December 18, 2021.
For the event, you'll be able to explore a dazzling 1.2-kilometre trail filled with colourful lights.
But the main attraction is the lookout over the illuminated colossal waterfall that will glow in multiple bright colours.
To see all the sights for yourself, you can purchase an admission ticket for $10.
Festival of Lights
Price: $10 per person
When: November 26-27, December 3-4, 10-11, & 17-18
Address: 100 Promenades du Parc-des-Chutes, Mansfield-et-Pontefract, QC
Why You Need To Go: It is only 1 hour and 40 minutes from Ottawa and will put you in the holiday spirit.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.