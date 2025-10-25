7 majestic waterfall hikes near Ottawa that are even more beautiful in the fall
Catch them before the season ends. 🍂
If you're craving an autumn adventure that combines stunning fall colours with breathtaking waterfalls, you don’t have to travel far from Ottawa to find it.
The region is surrounded by stunning waterfall hikes that become even more magical when framed by fiery red, orange and gold leaves.
Whether you want an easy loop walk or a longer hike, there are plenty of trails where you can soak up the fall vibes while chasing waterfalls. Many of these hikes are just a short drive from the capital, offering everything from easy strolls to moderate treks with magnificent viewpoints.
From hidden forest cascades to thundering man-made falls, these spots are perfect for anyone who loves nature. Bring your camera, as there are sure to also be plenty of fall photo ops.
Here are seven majestic waterfalls to visit in and around the city that are even more breathtaking in autumn.
Denholm Falls
Price: Free
Address: 830 Paugan Road, Denholm, QC
Why You Need To Go: Denholm Falls Park, located in La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau, is a peaceful place that offers a beautiful forest setting, a magnificent waterfall, impressive viewpoints and multiple hiking trails.
Four trails linked in a loop lead to the beautiful Denholm Falls. A 15-minute walk from the parking lot brings you alongside the falls to a lookout offering a breathtaking panoramic view, but there are also longer routes to explore.
The site is maintained by PERO trails, which has a printable and interactive map of the trails on its website.
Princess Louise Falls
Price: Free
Address: St. Joseph Blvd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Orleans in the Fallingbrook neighbourhood, the Princess Louise Falls are a great little hidden gem in the Ottawa area.
The falls can be found off of St. Joseph Boulevard between 10th Line Road and Trim Road. According to the Fallingbrook Community Association, the best place to visit the falls is from the water management area between Brookridge and Falling Brook Place. A nature trail takes you to the top of the falls, where you can view a deep gorge.
To reach the bottom of the falls, head west about 200 metres along the escarpment to "Dave’s Drop."
Prince of Wales Falls
Price: Free
Address: Hog's Back Park, 600 Hog's Back Rd, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Hog's Back Falls, officially known as the Prince of Wales Falls, are a series of artificial waterfalls on the Rideau River.
Though they're artificial, they're still quite a scenic spot. The falls can be found in Hog's Back Park, located at the intersection of Hog's Back Road and Riverside Drive in Ottawa.
Less of a hike and more of a stroll, you can walk through the park and enjoy the natural beauty of the area, along with the spectacular view of Hog’s Back Falls and the Rideau River.
Rideau Falls
Price: Free
Address: Rideau Falls Park, 50 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: At Rideau Falls Park, you'll find an impressive view of the Rideau Falls, which mark the spot where the Ottawa River meets the Rideau River.
The 2.89-hectare park is a short walk from Rideau Hall. For an easy loop trail to the park, you can start on Stanley Avenue along Stanley Park's river pathways and cross the Rideau River through the historic Minto Bridges. The route is about 1.8 kilometres in length and is an easy, flat paved trail that takes you around multiple waterfalls.
A full map of the route can be found on All Trails.
Bridal Veil Falls
Price: Free
Address: Chem. MacKenzie King, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: In Gatineau Park, you can embark on the Waterfall and Lauriault Trail, a scenic hike that packs a ton of beauty into just a few kilometres.
The moderately challenging loop trail begins at the Mackenzie King Estate, which connects to the P6 parking lot in Gatineau Park.
From the estate, hike the 4.5-kilometre loop trail to see beautiful forest paths and scenic streams winding through the forest. Stay on the trail to reach the famous waterfall. Bridal Veil Falls, also known as Laurialut Falls, was named by King, who is said to have loved its rushing waters.
The pretty falls tumble over the side of a steep hill and are definitely worth stopping at for a while. You can even bring your furry friend along, provided that they are on a leash.NCC website
Les chutes du Moulin (Mill Falls)
Price: $9 per adult
Address: 100 Malo Rd., Plaisance, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Chutes du Moulin, or Mill Falls, are scenic falls located about 45 minutes from Ottawa, in Plaisance, Quebec.
The falls can be found in Plaisance National Park, which offers fall and winter hiking trails, wildlife observation and biking trails. The falls have a vertical drop of over 35 metres, making them quite the sight to see.
A 2-kilometre round-trip trail leads to an observation deck from which you can view the falls. Picnic tables and interpretation services are also available on site.
Coulonge Falls
Price: $12 per adult
Address: 100 Promenade du Parc-des-Chutes, Mansfield-et-Pontefract, QC
Why You Need To Go: The majestic Coulonge Falls are well worth a visit. The falls can be found in Coulonge Falls Park, an adventure park offering aerial activities and hiking.
The park’s history dates back to the 19th century, when it served as a key site for the log drive, a method of transporting wood where cut logs were sent down rivers to sawmills.
The park offers three different hiking trails, each offering a different way to view the landscape. To reach the falls, take the Historical Trail, which leads to the 42-metre-tall waterfall, taking hikers to multiple lookout points and a boardwalk of the Coulonge River.
