We compared Costco's December flyer to grocery store flyers to see if it offers better deals
Coffee, water, chocolates, tissues, detergent, and more products are on sale. 🛒
Costco is known for having cheaper prices than other grocery stores in Canada on a lot of products.
But does the flyer offer better deals than the flyers at Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys?
The wholesale retailer recently added new products to the December flyer, so Narcity decided to compare this month's flyer prices.
We looked for the same products in the Costco, Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys flyers.
If the identical product wasn't available, we opted for the same type of item but from a different brand.
Then, we calculated the "price per" costs for each product since the stores have varying sizes.
You can shop these flyer deals at Costco until December 21 and at the grocery stores from December 11 to December 17.
Now, let's get into the price comparisons to find the retailers with the best deals.
Tim Hortons K-Cups
Costco: $39.99 for a pack of 80 Tim Hortons original blend coffee K-Cups — $0.49 per K-Cup
Sobeys: $12.99 for a pack of 12 Tim Hortons original blend coffee K-Cups — $1.08 per K-Cup
Instant coffee
Costco: $12.49 (
$15.99) for a 475-gram canister of Nescafé Rich instant coffee — $2.62 per 100 grams
Loblaws: $4.99 (
$5.50) for a 100-gram jar of President's Choice Medium Roast Instant Coffee — $4.99 per 100 grams
Sobeys: $8.97 for a 100-gram jar of Tim Hortons instant coffee — $8.97 per 100 grams
Sparkling water
Costco: $15.99 (
$19.99) for a 24-pack of 330-millilitre cans of Perrier sparkling water — $0.20 per 100 millilitres
Loblaws: $11 for two 12-packs of 355-millilitre cans of PC Blue Menu sparkling water — $0.12 per 100 millilitres
Sobeys: $6.49 for a 12-pack of 355-millilitre cans of Bubly sparkling water — $0.15 per 100 millilitres
Mixed nuts
Costco: $14.99 (
$18.99) for an 850-gram canister of Savanna Orchards honey roasted nut mix — $1.76 per 100 grams
Loblaws: $2.50 for a 225-gram canister of Planters salted mixed nuts — $1.11 per 100 grams
M&M's
Costco: $13.99 (
$17.99) for a 1.3-kilogram tub of peanut M&M's — $1.07 per 100 grams
Sobeys: $4.99 for 155-gram to 230-gram bags of M&M's — $3.21 to $2.16 per 100 grams
Lindt Lindor chocolates
Costco: $23.99 (
$29.99) for a 900-gram box of Lindt Lindor assorted chocolates — $2.66 per 100 grams
Loblaws: $22 (
$27.99) for a 600-gram box of Lindt Lindor assorted chocolate truffles — $3.66 per 100 grams
Walmart: $8.47 (
$9.97) for a 150-gram bag of Lindt Lindor chocolates — $5.64 per 100 grams
Sobeys: $15.97 for a 540-gram box of Lindt Lindor chocolate truffles — $2.95 per 100 grams
Philadelphia cream cheese
Costco: $10.49 (
$13.49) for two 500-gram tubs of Philadelphia cream cheese — $1.04 per 100 grams
Loblaws: $9.50 for two 250-gram bricks of Philadelphia cream cheese — $1.90 per 100 grams
Walmart: $4.48 for a 250-gram brick of Philadelphia cream cheese — $1.79 per 100 grams
Sobeys: $3.97 for a 250-gram brick of Philadelphia cream cheese — $1.58 per 100 grams
Scotties facial tissues
Costco: $21.99 (
$27.99) for 21 boxes of Scotties Premium two-ply facial tissues — $1.04 per box
Walmart: $19.97 (
$24.97) for 18 boxes of Scotties facial tissues — $1.10 per box
Charmin toilet paper
Costco: $25.99 (
$32.49) for a 30-roll pack of Charmin Ultra Soft two-ply bathroom tissue — $0.86 per roll
Loblaws: $18 for a 12-roll pack of Charmin Ultra Soft two-ply bathroom tissue — $1.50 per roll
Sobeys: $32.99 for a 24-roll pack of Charmin bathroom tissue — $1.37 per roll
Gain laundry detergent
Costco: $17.49 (
$21.99) for a 4.82-litre bottle of Gain Liquid original laundry detergent — $0.36 per 100 millilitres
Walmart: $13.97 (
$19.97) for a 4.25-litre bottle of Gain laundry detergent — $0.32 per 100 millilitres
Tide Pods
Costco: $29.99 (
$37.99) for a pack of 152 Tide Pods laundry detergent — $0.19 per pod
Loblaws: $20 (
$22) for a pack of 45 Tide Pods laundry detergent — $0.44 per pod
DOES COSTCO HAVE BETTER DEALS?
You might think Costco doesn't have the best value because the prices are higher for a lot of products.
But the prices are higher because the items are bulk-sized.
When it comes to the cost of how much of the product you get, Costco actually has the better deal for these flyer items:
- Tim Hortons K-Cups
- instant coffee
- M&M's
- Lindt Lindor chocolates
- Philadelphia cream cheese
- Scotties facial tissues
- Charmin toilet paper
- Tide Pods
You get a better deal for Gain laundry detergent at Walmart, and sparkling water and mixed nuts at Loblaws.
So, it seems like the December flyer at Costco, with the new, recently added items, gets you better deals than grocery store flyers at Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.