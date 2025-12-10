Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

We compared Costco's December flyer to grocery store flyers to see if it offers better deals

Coffee, water, chocolates, tissues, detergent, and more products are on sale. 🛒

boxes of scotties tissues at costco store. right: exterior of walmart store in canada

Scotties tissues at Costco. Right: Walmart store in Canada.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity, Iryna Tolmachova | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Costco is known for having cheaper prices than other grocery stores in Canada on a lot of products.

But does the flyer offer better deals than the flyers at Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys?

The wholesale retailer recently added new products to the December flyer, so Narcity decided to compare this month's flyer prices.

We looked for the same products in the Costco, Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys flyers.

If the identical product wasn't available, we opted for the same type of item but from a different brand.

Then, we calculated the "price per" costs for each product since the stores have varying sizes.

You can shop these flyer deals at Costco until December 21 and at the grocery stores from December 11 to December 17.

Now, let's get into the price comparisons to find the retailers with the best deals.

Tim Hortons K-Cups

Costco: $39.99 for a pack of 80 Tim Hortons original blend coffee K-Cups — $0.49 per K-Cup

Sobeys: $12.99 for a pack of 12 Tim Hortons original blend coffee K-Cups — $1.08 per K-Cup

Instant coffee

Costco: $12.49 ($15.99) for a 475-gram canister of Nescafé Rich instant coffee — $2.62 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $4.99 ($5.50) for a 100-gram jar of President's Choice Medium Roast Instant Coffee — $4.99 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $8.97 for a 100-gram jar of Tim Hortons instant coffee — $8.97 per 100 grams

Sparkling water

Costco: $15.99 ($19.99) for a 24-pack of 330-millilitre cans of Perrier sparkling water — $0.20 per 100 millilitres

Loblaws: $11 for two 12-packs of 355-millilitre cans of PC Blue Menu sparkling water — $0.12 per 100 millilitres

Sobeys: $6.49 for a 12-pack of 355-millilitre cans of Bubly sparkling water — $0.15 per 100 millilitres

Mixed nuts

Costco: $14.99 ($18.99) for an 850-gram canister of Savanna Orchards honey roasted nut mix — $1.76 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $2.50 for a 225-gram canister of Planters salted mixed nuts — $1.11 per 100 grams

M&M's

Costco: $13.99 ($17.99) for a 1.3-kilogram tub of peanut M&M's — $1.07 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $4.99 for 155-gram to 230-gram bags of M&M's — $3.21 to $2.16 per 100 grams

Lindt Lindor chocolates

Costco: $23.99 ($29.99) for a 900-gram box of Lindt Lindor assorted chocolates — $2.66 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $22 ($27.99) for a 600-gram box of Lindt Lindor assorted chocolate truffles — $3.66 per 100 grams

Walmart: $8.47 ($9.97) for a 150-gram bag of Lindt Lindor chocolates — $5.64 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $15.97 for a 540-gram box of Lindt Lindor chocolate truffles — $2.95 per 100 grams

Philadelphia cream cheese

Costco: $10.49 ($13.49) for two 500-gram tubs of Philadelphia cream cheese — $1.04 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $9.50 for two 250-gram bricks of Philadelphia cream cheese — $1.90 per 100 grams

Walmart: $4.48 for a 250-gram brick of Philadelphia cream cheese — $1.79 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $3.97 for a 250-gram brick of Philadelphia cream cheese — $1.58 per 100 grams

Scotties facial tissues

Costco: $21.99 ($27.99) for 21 boxes of Scotties Premium two-ply facial tissues — $1.04 per box

Walmart: $19.97 ($24.97) for 18 boxes of Scotties facial tissues — $1.10 per box

Charmin toilet paper

Costco: $25.99 ($32.49) for a 30-roll pack of Charmin Ultra Soft two-ply bathroom tissue — $0.86 per roll

Loblaws: $18 for a 12-roll pack of Charmin Ultra Soft two-ply bathroom tissue — $1.50 per roll

Sobeys: $32.99 for a 24-roll pack of Charmin bathroom tissue — $1.37 per roll

Gain laundry detergent

Costco: $17.49 ($21.99) for a 4.82-litre bottle of Gain Liquid original laundry detergent — $0.36 per 100 millilitres

Walmart: $13.97 ($19.97) for a 4.25-litre bottle of Gain laundry detergent — $0.32 per 100 millilitres

Tide Pods

Costco: $29.99 ($37.99) for a pack of 152 Tide Pods laundry detergent — $0.19 per pod

Loblaws: $20 ($22) for a pack of 45 Tide Pods laundry detergent — $0.44 per pod

DOES COSTCO HAVE BETTER DEALS?

You might think Costco doesn't have the best value because the prices are higher for a lot of products.

But the prices are higher because the items are bulk-sized.

When it comes to the cost of how much of the product you get, Costco actually has the better deal for these flyer items:

  • Tim Hortons K-Cups
  • instant coffee
  • M&M's
  • Lindt Lindor chocolates
  • Philadelphia cream cheese
  • Scotties facial tissues
  • Charmin toilet paper
  • Tide Pods

You get a better deal for Gain laundry detergent at Walmart, and sparkling water and mixed nuts at Loblaws.

So, it seems like the December flyer at Costco, with the new, recently added items, gets you better deals than grocery store flyers at Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

grocery stores in canada costco flyer costco canada
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

