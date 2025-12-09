Ontario's largest ski resort just opened and it's full of mountainside magic
You can enjoy night skiing and snowy-weather charm.
Grab your goggles! Ontario's largest ski resort is officially open for the season, and it's just a road trip away from Toronto.
Featuring snowy slopes, cobblestone streets, and European charm, this destination is a magical spot to enjoy the cold weather to the fullest.
Blue Mountain Resort, located about 2 hours from Toronto near Collingwood, officially launched its 2025/2026 ski and snowboard season on December 9.
You can enjoy 42 trails, with 30 lit night trails, in the resort's 150-hectare ski and snowboard area.
According to the Blue Mountain Resort Instagram page, night skiing operations are set to begin on Thursday, December 11.
The resort offers rentals, repairs, and daily lessons, and lift tickets are available online.
In addition to skiing, Blue Mountain Resort has a wide range of activities and winter experiences. You can explore the cozy pedestrian village, which features cobblestone streets and European-style shops and buildings.
There are warm cafes, restaurants, bars, and more nestled at the base of the mountain where you can enjoy an apres-ski meal or drink.
Other attractions to check out include the Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster and Plunge! Aquatic Centre, with more activities such as snow tubing and mountaintop skating set to open later in the season.
Until January 4, the Holiday Magic at Blue event transforms the Village into a glittering Christmas wonderland.
You can enjoy an illuminated trail, seasonal experiences, endless decor, and more.
Whether you're hitting the slopes, sipping hot chocolate in the Village, or enjoying festive lights, Blue Mountain is a magical winter escape just a road trip from Toronto.
Blue Mountain Resort
Price: $50 + per adult for lift ticket
Address: 190 Gord Canning Dr., The Blue Mountains, ON
