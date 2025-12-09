Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Ontario's largest ski resort just opened and it's full of mountainside magic

You can enjoy night skiing and snowy-weather charm.

An aerial view of a ski resort. Right: A person skiing.

An Ontario ski resort.

Blue Mountain | Facebook, @bluemtnresort | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Grab your goggles! Ontario's largest ski resort is officially open for the season, and it's just a road trip away from Toronto.

Featuring snowy slopes, cobblestone streets, and European charm, this destination is a magical spot to enjoy the cold weather to the fullest.

Blue Mountain Resort, located about 2 hours from Toronto near Collingwood, officially launched its 2025/2026 ski and snowboard season on December 9.

You can enjoy 42 trails, with 30 lit night trails, in the resort's 150-hectare ski and snowboard area.

According to the Blue Mountain Resort Instagram page, night skiing operations are set to begin on Thursday, December 11.
The resort offers rentals, repairs, and daily lessons, and lift tickets are available online.

In addition to skiing, Blue Mountain Resort has a wide range of activities and winter experiences. You can explore the cozy pedestrian village, which features cobblestone streets and European-style shops and buildings.

There are warm cafes, restaurants, bars, and more nestled at the base of the mountain where you can enjoy an apres-ski meal or drink.

Other attractions to check out include the Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster and Plunge! Aquatic Centre, with more activities such as snow tubing and mountaintop skating set to open later in the season.

Until January 4, the Holiday Magic at Blue event transforms the Village into a glittering Christmas wonderland.

You can enjoy an illuminated trail, seasonal experiences, endless decor, and more.

Whether you're hitting the slopes, sipping hot chocolate in the Village, or enjoying festive lights, Blue Mountain is a magical winter escape just a road trip from Toronto.

Blue Mountain Resort

Price: $50 + per adult for lift ticket

Address: 190 Gord Canning Dr., The Blue Mountains, ON

Blue Mountain Resort Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
blue mountain resortblue mountain villageski resorts
TravelCanada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

Here's the maximum income you can earn without having to pay taxes across Canada in 2026

Your tax-free income limit is about to go up. 📈

Ontario drivers could be fined up to $2,500 for missing this little-known licence plate rule

This rule could cost you way more than a plate sticker ever did. 😬

Statistics Canada is hiring for over 800 census jobs that pay up to $31/h — no degree needed

You must know how to use a computer.

Southern Ontario's weather forecast calls for a snow parade with up to 30 cm this week

Even Toronto is set to see some snow accumulation!

This is your last chance to get money from a $500M Loblaw class action with no receipt

Here's what you need to know about submitting a claim.

This small town 1 hour from Toronto has starred in dozens of films and magical Christmas movies

This charming Christmas town has real movie-set magic.

This German-inspired Christmas village near Toronto has storybook streets and a magical market

The Ontario village transforms into a European-style Christmas destination.

6 things Ontario does better than the rest of Canada, according to readers

Do you agree? 👀