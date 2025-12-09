Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

These Ontario grocery stores were ranked as the 'cheapest' and No Frills has competition

Someone said "Walmart is unbeatable" but it didn't even make the top three!

freshco sign on exterior of store. right: products on shelves in an aisle at no frills

FreshCo store sign. Right: Shelves in No Frills store.

Chandra Ramsurrun | Dreamstime, Photokvu | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

There are a few grocery stores in Canada that people always shop at for lower prices.

But Narcity wanted to find out which retailers in Ontario are the "cheapest."

No Frills and Walmart usually dominate the national rankings, but there's competition in this province!

Recently, Narcity posted on Facebook and asked, "Which Ontario grocery store do you think is the cheapest?"

Here are the top three grocery stores that Ontarians think are the cheapest:

  1. No Frills
  2. Food Basics
  3. FreshCo

It was a close battle for the number one spot, and Food Basics almost beat No Frills.

"No Frills price matches all competitors, and you can get PC points," one shopper commented.

Someone else said FreshCo is also one of the cheapest stores in the province because "they price match everyone."

After that, Costco and Giant Tiger are tied for fourth place as Ontario's cheapest grocery stores.

One shopper said it's "obvious" that Costco is a good option if you're looking for cheaper groceries.

Someone else commented that the wholesale retailer has "excellent prices."

Then, Walmart and Real Canadian Superstore are tied for fifth place in this ranking.

One shopper told Narcity that Walmart is their top store because prices are "cheaper on all of the everyday essentials" and "beat" other grocery stores in Ontario.

"Walmart is unbeatable, but they don't have all that our family likes," someone else commented.

Another person said Superstore is a good choice because they'll price match if they stock the same products as cheaper stores like Food Basics and No Frills.

One shopper in Ontario mentioned that Superstore also has "higher quality options."

Quite a few people told Narcity that there isn't one store that's the cheapest place to get groceries in Ontario.

"Take advantage of price matching," someone said.

One person suggested you look at weekly specials in all store flyers to get the cheapest products.

Another shopper said that "you have to plan and maybe use two or three each week," instead of just shopping at one grocery store.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

