This small town 1 hour from Toronto has starred in dozens of films and magical Christmas movies
This charming Christmas town has real movie-set magic.
You don't need to travel to Hollywood to experience some real-life movie magic. This cozy small town near Toronto has been featured in tons of magical Christmas movies and will have you feeling like a Hallmark star.
With quaint streets, cozy shops, and twinkling holiday magic, it's an enchanting spot for a festive day trip.
It's located just an hour away from Toronto, so you don't have to go far to experience some real-life movie magic.
Newmarket is a quaint small town with historic buildings and a cozy downtown.
According to the Newmarket website, the town has become "an in-demand destination for film and television productions," and has served as a backdrop for films such as The Vow and Repo Men.
"Hollywood movies and Canadian television productions have flocked to Newmarket for its beautiful scenery and reputation as an accommodating and affordable set location," the website says.
The Main Street is often transformed into "romantic, small-town America," which is especially fitting for holiday movies.
Brain Power Studio, a local film company in Newmarket, has produced more than 30 holiday movies in the region, such as My Dad is Scrooge and Hometown Holiday.
You'll feel like the star of a Hallmark film as you wander along the cozy downtown, popping into cute shops and sipping warm drinks at the cafes.
During the winter, you can enjoy skating on Newmarket's outdoor rinks. On December 31, Tim Hortons is hosting First Night Newmarket, a free event with fireworks, live entertainment, figure skating performances, and more.
For more festive fun, you can head to Niemi Family Farm, located just 20 minutes from the town. The destination is home to Ontario's largest Scandinavian Christmas Market and offers holiday activities, including train rides and visits with Santa.
If you want to feel like the star of a Christmas film, Newmarket is the place to be.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.