This small town 1 hour from Toronto has starred in dozens of films and magical Christmas movies

This charming Christmas town has real movie-set magic.

A person standing by a Christmas tree. Right: People walking along a main street at Christmas.

A Christmas market in Ontario. Right: A small town in Ontario.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity, @townofnewmarket | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to travel to Hollywood to experience some real-life movie magic. This cozy small town near Toronto has been featured in tons of magical Christmas movies and will have you feeling like a Hallmark star.

With quaint streets, cozy shops, and twinkling holiday magic, it's an enchanting spot for a festive day trip.

It's located just an hour away from Toronto, so you don't have to go far to experience some real-life movie magic.

Newmarket is a quaint small town with historic buildings and a cozy downtown.

According to the Newmarket website, the town has become "an in-demand destination for film and television productions," and has served as a backdrop for films such as The Vow and Repo Men.


"Hollywood movies and Canadian television productions have flocked to Newmarket for its beautiful scenery and reputation as an accommodating and affordable set location," the website says.

The Main Street is often transformed into "romantic, small-town America," which is especially fitting for holiday movies.

Brain Power Studio, a local film company in Newmarket, has produced more than 30 holiday movies in the region, such as My Dad is Scrooge and Hometown Holiday.

You'll feel like the star of a Hallmark film as you wander along the cozy downtown, popping into cute shops and sipping warm drinks at the cafes.

During the winter, you can enjoy skating on Newmarket's outdoor rinks. On December 31, Tim Hortons is hosting First Night Newmarket, a free event with fireworks, live entertainment, figure skating performances, and more.

For more festive fun, you can head to Niemi Family Farm, located just 20 minutes from the town. The destination is home to Ontario's largest Scandinavian Christmas Market and offers holiday activities, including train rides and visits with Santa.

If you want to feel like the star of a Christmas film, Newmarket is the place to be.

Newmarket website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

