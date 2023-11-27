I Visited A Scandinavian Christmas Market Near Toronto & Felt Like I Was In Santa's Village
There is even a Polar Express train.
There's nothing I love more than the Christmas season. The twinkly store windows, holiday music and sweet treats baking in ovens everywhere create a special kind of magic.
One of the best things about the holiday season are all the events and attractions that pop up across the province. From cozy Christmas tree farms to quaint holiday markets, there are so many cute spots where you can enjoy a festive day out.
This year, I decided to check out a new holiday attraction that I've been wanting to visit for a while now. Niemi Family Farm, located just over an hour outside of Toronto in Mount Albert, is known for its Scandinavian-style charm and magical Christmas Land.
Each year, the farm transforms into a holiday wonderland complete with a Scandinavian Christmas market, Christmas Land and Polar Express train rides.
I felt like I had travelled to a little village in the North Pole as I explored the installations, vendor booths and more. Here's a little look at what you can except with a trip to this festive farm.
Santa's Worshop.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Christmas Land
Upon arriving at Niemi Family Farm, I headed into the twinkling Christmas Land. The area is decked out in lights, holiday displays and more.
I even got to meet Santa in his cozy workshop. The little room is adorned with all sorts of Christmas splendour, from a giant nutcracker to wreaths and a letterbox.
Santa sitting in his workshop.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
I told St. Nick my Christmas wishes and even got a candy cane on my way out.
There are several bonfires scattered throughout Christmas Land, filling the air with the smoky smell of the holidays. The farm sells s'more kits so if you're looking for a sweet treat, you can toast a gooey marshmallow over the flames. There are also private bonfires available surrounded by twinkling lights — perfect for a family outing or date night.
A goat eating.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
I wandered into a forested area and met an adorable pony and some goats. The trees are hung with ornaments and there is a cute photo op on a Christmas bench. I also met some fluffy bunnies who were cozied up in their little homes.
The Christmas market
The Christmas market brought a whole new kind of magic to the experience. The area is lined with vendors booths selling all sorts of treats and goods.
In the middle of the market stands a towering Christmas tree surrounded by larger-than-life presents. You'll definitely want to stop to snap a photo here!
Madeline in front of a Christmas tree.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
I explored the booths and checked out the local offerings and handmade items. One of my favourite stops was the Candy Shop, which is brimming with every sweet treat you could imagine as well as candy-themed decor.
Another cute spot is the Gnome Shop. This part of the market features tons of gnome-themed decor as well as other Christmas items like ornaments, gifts and stockings.
Christmas tree at the market.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
At the back of the farm, there is another large indoor Christmas market. This spot has even more items to browse as well as tasty treats like churros and warm drinks from the Christmas Cafe.
I couldn't resist buying a homemade chocolate bar (it did not last long).
The Polar Express
The Polar Express train.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
One of the highlights of my visit was the Polar Express train ride. I wasn't sure what to expect when I read about these train rides, and I was surprised to find what looked like an actual train making its way around the farm. The wagons are decorated to look just like cars, and the train is complete with rainbow lights and Santa at the front.
Madeline on the Polar Express.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The rides run every six minutes and are included with admission.
I was lucky enough to get a whole car to myself and enjoyed watching the scenery and holiday decor pass by as we drove around the property. We even passed close to some farm animals. It was a magical way to get into the Christmas spirit.
The Food
Another highlight of Niemi Family Farm — the food. The bakery, located in the outdoor market, is brimming with treats that will have you drooling as soon as you step inside. There are all sorts of authentic Scandinavian goods to enjoy.
Finnish Pulla.Niemi Family Farm
One of my favourites were the fresh-baked potato buns that were still warm from the oven. I also picked up a loaf of Finnish Pulla (traditional Finnish cardamom bread) and a caramel bun.
There are lots of other food items available, including burgers, donuts, scones, pies and homemade fresh soup.
The Christmas Trees
The market also has a large selection of wreaths and pre-cut trees. You can find fraser firs, balsam fir, spruce and more. I bought the perfect Christmas tree for my living room and had it conveniently wrapped up and brought to my car.
Gnome Shop at the Christmas market.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
I had such a fun day exploring the Christmas Land, wandering through the market, riding the train and biting into sweet treats. Next year, I want to visit the farm during the evening so I can see all of the twinkling lights.
If you want to book a visit, don't forget to make a reservation online. Admission is required for Christmas Land, but you can explore the market for free. Don't forget to free up some space on your phone in advance, because you'll want to snap lots of photos!
Niemi Family Farm
Madeline at Niemi Family Farm.
Price: $19.99 per adult, free admission to the Christmas market
When: Until December 23, 2023
Address: 18463 ON-48, Mount Albert, ON
Why You Need To Go: This magical Christmas farm features tons of holiday activities and a charming market filled with treats and baked goods.
