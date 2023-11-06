8 Quaint Christmas Markets In & Around Toronto That Belong On A Holiday Card
This spots are brimming with charm. 🎄
Put on some mittens and your coziest hat because these charming Christmas markets around Toronto are worth braving the cold for.
There are so many twinkly markets to check out this holiday season and you can find everything from boozy festive drinks to stocking stuffers and Christmas-themed activities at these spots.
From farms decked out in holiday splendour to European markets, you'll feel like you'e stepped into a scene from a Christmas card as you wander along dazzling pathways and explore vendor cabins.
Here are eight quaint markets to visit in and around Toronto this holiday season.
Distillery Winter Village
Price: Free to $30 per person
When: Opening November 16, 2023
Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Perhaps the most iconic Christmas market in the Toronto area is the Distillery Winter Village (formerly the Toronto Christmas Market).
The historic Distillery District transforms into a twinkly paradise brimming with vendor cabins, festive food, activities, decor and more.
This year, the Village will have its tallest tree yet as well as a new candy cane forest. You can shop for all sorts of unique Christmas gifts from the vendors, sip steaming mulled wine and snap photos at the glistening installations.
Songs from carollers will fill the air and you can even meet Santa and his elves as you explore the illuminated streets.
The new tiered ticketing system this year has a line-skip option so you don't have to wait too long to experience the magic of this market.
Friday Harbour Christmas Market
Price: Free admission
When: Select dates from November 24 to December 30, 2023
Address: 3999 Friday Dr., Innisfil, ON
Why You Need To Go: Friday Harbour's scenic promenade will once more transform into a spectacular European-style Christmas market that will sweep you away to another country.
The waterfront market will feature tons of festive activities as well as a 40’ Christmas tree and chalet cabins with holiday-themed products from local vendors.
As you shop, you can hear carollers and DJs as well as see elves and Santa. The market has expanded with more vendors this year, so there will be more festive items to browse.
If you get a chill, you can head to one of the warming lounges and cozy up with holiday-themed food and beverages. There will be crafts for kids as well as photo ops where you can snap a festive pic.
STACKT Holiday Hills
Price: Free admission
When: November 17 to December 31, 2023
Address: 28 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Christmas festival and market is transforming an entire Toronto block into a festive dreamland. Holiday Hills at STACKT market is returning with so much cheer.
The event features everything from a market with pop-ups and local vendors to curling lanes and immersive installations.
The sparkling disco mistletoe is a dreamy holiday photo op and the 20-foot Holiday Tree will add a sprinkle of magic to your holiday season.
You can escape the cold at the wood-burning bonfires and warming huts and enjoy winter cocktails like mulled wine. The Speakeasy Whiskey Bar and Champagne Bar will bring all your boozy dreams to life.
Other highlights include gourmet s'mores and holiday workshops.
Niemi's Christmas Market
Price: $19.99 per adult
When: November 17 to December 23, 2023
Address: 18463 Ontario 48, East Gwillimbury, ON
Why You Need To Go: This dreamy farm outside Toronto is transforming into a Christmas Land complete with a market and Polar Express rides.
The Scandinavian-style market will make you feel like you're in another land and you can find everything from Christmas trees to holiday cards, wreaths, candies, handmade soaps and more.
There will also be hot food options such as soup to keep you cozy.
Aside from the market, you can visit Christmas Land, where you'll find "twinkly lit pathways" and jolly old St. Nick himself. There is even a Polar Express train that takes you through the snowy wonderland.
You can meet cute farm animals and rent a private bonfire where you can roast gooey s'mores.
Christkindl Market
Price: Free admission
When: December 7 to 10, 2023
Address: 200 King St. W., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get a little taste of Christmas in Germany at this dazzling holiday market near Toronto. The Christkindl Market offers endless European charm in the heart of Kitchener.
There will be twinkly vendor cabins selling an assortment of items where you can pick up stocking stuffers or maybe a little treat for yourself.
Traditional European music will fill the air as you stroll through the festive event. You can also indulge in a variety of German-themed food to keep you warm.
Sip n' Shop
Price: $8 per person
When: November 17, 24, and December 1, 2023
Address: 878 Weber St. N., Woolwich, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can fill up on Christmas cheer at this twinkly market near Toronto. The St. Jacobs Market is hosting a holiday Sip 'n Shop where you can browse for holiday goodies and get into the Christmas spirit.
The market will feature festive beverages for you to sip as you explore the many items for sale. Come nightfall, the venue will transform into "a captivating wonderland adorned with dazzling twinkle lights." You can hear live music as you wander throughout the area.
Christmas Fest
Price: $25 + per person
When: Weekends from December 2 to 17, 2023 (Mistletoe Market is open daily until December 23, 2023)
Address: 1805 Taunton Rd., Hampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pingle's is transforming into a winter wonderland for its annual Christmas Fest. The event features a Mistletoe Market where you can shop for festive goodies and fill up on cheer.
Other activities include visits and photos with Santa, cozy bonfires, a Christmas tree lot, a "Polar Express" tractor and Rudolph’s Pancake Kitchen in the greenhouse.
You can fill up on tons of festive treats and beverages that would have even the Grinch feeling holly and jolly.
