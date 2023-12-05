I Visited Toronto's Magical Christmas Castle & Felt Like I Was At Hogwarts For The Holidays
You can wander through glowing tunnels and twinkling gardens.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Cue the Harry Potter soundtrack! Casa Loma has transformed into a dreamy Christmas castle for the holidays and it's like a festive trip to Hogwarts.
The enchanting landmark is adorned in endless lights, bows, ornaments and more and it will whisk you away to a Christmas dreamland.
Casa Loma is hosting two holiday events this year — Christmas at the Castle and Holiday Lights Tour. Christmas at the Castle is an indoor event where you'll find magnificent Christmas trees and stunning holiday decor.
Christmas decor at Casa Loma.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The Holiday Lights Tour takes you on a 2-kilometre self-guided adventure through the castle's gardens and tunnels which are decked out in twinkling splendour.
The event is running on select dates until January 8, 2024 and makes for an enchanting day trip during the holiday season.
I checked out the Holiday Lights Tour and was immediately transported to a Christmas paradise. With winding tunnels filled with dancing lights and an illuminated forest, this spot has major Christmas-at-Hogwarts vibes.
Here's a little peek at what you can expect at this year's Holiday Lights Tour at Casa Loma.
The gardens
The adventure begins in the castle gardens, where you'll wander through the entrance gate and into a glowing forest. The trees are illuminated with colourful lights that look like vibrant fireflies.
Colourful lights in the garden.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
As you round a corner, you'll come face-to-face with the Grinch who is lurking in a green swamp.
A luminous tunnel leads to the next part of the experience. You'll wander through glowing archways that change colour and flash to a musical soundtrack.
Glowing archways.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The magic continues with a series of twinkling displays lining a stairway. Golden deer and vibrant Christmas trees will surround you as you wander up the steps.
Reindeer displays along the stairs.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
One of my favourite parts of the experience is the themed rooms located at the top of the stairway. I won't give too much away, but you'll be able to explore several areas totally decked out in unique holiday splendour.
Some highlights include a mirrored room filled with life-sized nutcrackers, giant singing penguins, a twinkling candy land (my personal favourite) and more.
Madeline standing beside giant nutcrackers.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
If you love a good photo op, you'll want to take your time as you explore this maze of Christmas cheer. There are so many Insta-worthy spots where you can snap a festive pic.
The courtyard
Once you're done exploring the themed rooms, you'll emerge into the courtyard. The area has been transformed into a realm of holiday magic.
You'll see giant glowing archways and displays with the illuminated castle as a backdrop. There are several stalls located off to the side where you can grab a hot chocolate (marshmallows are a must).
Illuminated archways by the castle.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
You can enjoy some live performances including a magic show, a fire performer, roaming mime artists, mascots and stilt walkers, Christmas carollers and more.
Once you've enjoyed some shows and warmed up with some hot chocolate, you'll head up a stairway and into the story of A Christmas Carol.
Scene from 'A Christmas Carol.'Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
This experience features different moments from the classic Christmas tale and you'll be transported back in time as you wander through the rooms.
The tunnels
I loved travelling through the castle's underground tunnels and seeing all the unique Christmas displays. This is the part of the experience where I felt like I should have a Hogwarts robe on.
Casa Loma tunnels.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The tunnels run deep under the castle, and the corridors are lit with glowing lights and cheerful holiday projections. You can see dancing elves, falling snow and more displayed on the walls. Along the way, you'll pass through archways decked out in ornaments and snow. These were some of my favourite installations at the castle.
Madeline standing by Christmas decor.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The tunnel of ornaments is full of Christmas magic and it whisks you away to a dazzling gold wonderland. You'll definitely want to stop to snap some photos at this festive spot.
There are several merry scenes to see as you travel through the tunnels, including elves preparing presents and Santa and his reindeer rocking out to some Christmas tunes.
Elves preparing presents.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Santa's workshop
At the very end of the experience, you'll have a chance to meet the man in red himself. Santa sits on his throne in his workshop which is filled with presents, Christmas trees and more. You can take a photo and say "Merry Christmas" to Old St. Nick.
Santa's workshop.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
While the Holiday Lights Tour is located on the southwest corner of the property, it's worth seeing the front of the castle as well. The historic walls are lit with glowing lights and a giant twinkling Christmas tree towers into the sky.
You can take a festive photo beside the two glowing reindeer.
Madeline outside Casa Loma.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Tickets for Holiday Lights are available on the Casa Loma website and start at $45 per person. If you want to see the inside of the castle, you'll need to purchase a separate ticket for the Christmas at the Castle event. You can then add the Holiday Lights experience on for $25 to $30.
Don't forget to dress in warm clothes as much of the Holiday Lights event takes place outside.
If you've worked up an appetite during your adventure, you can head to BlueBlood Steakhouse for a meal. Located inside the castle, the fine-dining restaurant serves delicious dishes and boozy drinks and it's a memorable way to end the evening.
The Holiday Lights Tour at Casa Loma is a dreamy Christmas experience and if you're looking for lights, photo ops and holiday cheer, this spot is worth checking out.
Holiday Lights Tour at Casa Loma
Madeline at Casa Loma.
Price: $45 + per person
When: Select nights until January 8, 2024
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can step into a dazzling Christmas dreamland at Casa Loma this holiday season.
