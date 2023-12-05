This Dazzling Christmas Village In Ontario Is One Of My Fave Destinations For Holiday Magic
It's like a little taste of Christmas in Europe.
There's nothing I love more than the Christmas season, and luckily for me, Ontario has endless holiday magic to offer. There are so many festive events, magical markets and twinkly small towns that are overflowing with Christmas splendour.
It's hard to choose a favourite festive destination, but when it comes to holiday magic, this Ontario village has to be one of my top picks.
Boasting dazzling streets, quaint shops and endless cheer, I never miss a chance to road trip to this enchanting destination during the holiday season.
Blue Mountain Village , located about two and a half hours from Toronto, transforms into a magnificent holiday town worthy of the North Pole each Christmas season.
The Holiday Magic at Blue event , running from November 18, 2023 to January 7, 2024 this year, features a stunning trail of lights, an array of decor, events and more.
If you're looking for a magical way to spend the holiday season, here are some of my favourite things to do in Blue Mountain Village along with some other activities.
Wander along the illuminated trail
Price: Free
When: Dusk until 10 p.m.
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: My favourite thing to do at Blue Mountain Village is explore the Holiday Magic Light Trail. The 1-kilometre illuminated pathway winds through the village and around the picturesque Mill Pond.
Along the way, you'll find interactive installations and dreamy photo ops where you can snap the perfect holiday pic.
Browse through the shops
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: One of the highlights of Blue Mountain Village is all the cute shops you can check out. The Village has over 20 shops and boutiques where you can find everything from fashion items to sporting goods.
During the holiday season, the stores are decked out in twinkling lights and decor and I feel like I'm in a little European village as I wander along the glittering streets.
You'll definitely want to stop by the Georgian Christmas store. The shop sells unique ornaments, festive decor and more that will get you in the spirit.
Get a next-level warm drink
Price: Prices vary
Address: 190 Jozo Weider Blvd. #9, The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: There's no better way to warm up at Blue Mountain Village than with a trip to Royal Majesty Espresso Bar & Bakery.
The eatery serves next-level hot chocolates and they're as tasty as they are beautiful. You'll definitely want to snap a photo before sipping on these decadent works of art. My favourite drink — the s'mores hot chocolate.
Ride the Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster
Price: $60 for Winter Play All Day Pass
When: Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 150 Jozo Weider Blvd., Unit AY2, The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: This is one experience I've always wanted to try at Blue Mountain. The Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster is the only mountain coaster in the province and it comes with thrills and scenic views.
The attraction takes you along a 1-kilometre track down a mountain with speeds of up to 42 kilometres per hour. It's even more magical during the winter season when the forest is covered in a sparkling blanket of snow.
Sip boozy drinks in a snow dome
Price: Prices vary
When: Saturdays until December 16, 2023, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Address: Events Plaza, Blue Mountain Village, ON
Why You Need To Go: This year, Blue Mountain Village has a new Snow Dome Cocktail Garden and it's a magical way to enjoy the Christmas "spirit."
The pop-up experience features seasonal cocktail recipes by different restaurants each week and you can drink boozy beverages inside a translucent dome.
As you sip, you'll be treated by beautiful views of the twinkly Holiday Magic event.
Cozy up by the fire
Madeline sitting by a fire.
Price: Free
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Evenings at Blue Mountain Village can get chilly, which is why you'll want to stop by the warming stations.
I love grabbing a hot chocolate or BeaverTail and cozying up by the fire while gazing out at all the twinkling lights. It's the perfect way to enjoy some time with friends or family while getting festive.
Check out some of the festive events
Price: Free
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are many events happening throughout Holiday Magic, from Santa sightings to dance parties and more.
You can explore the Reindeer Village, sing your heart out at the Holiday Sing-a-Long, enjoy Christmas movies and listen to the Holiday Quartet.
Fill up on delicious food
Price: Prices vary
Why You Need To Go: As a foodie I always look forward to a delicious meal at Blue Mountain Village. There are 23 restaurants and eateries scattered throughout the area and you can fill up on everything from tacos to soft-serve ice cream.
Whether you're craving a juicy burger, steak, poutine or pizza, the Village has tons of options to satisfy your cravings.
Pop over to downtown Collingwood
Address: Collingwood, ON
Why You Need To Go: Blue Mountain Village is just a short drive from downtown Collingwood, and it's worth popping over to check out the charming shops and more.
I love strolling along the quaint streets and stepping into the local stores. It's a great place to get some Christmas shopping done and you can find all sorts of unique items. Don't forget to grab a warm drink from one of the cozy cafes!
So, if you're in search of an enchanting Christmas day trip or festive weekend away, Blue Mountain Village is full of holiday splendour. From dazzling lights to themed events, you can get into the Christmas spirit at this picturesque village just a road trip away from Toronto.
