Ontario's Mountain Coaster Twists Through A Fall Forest With Views Of A Quaint Village
It's only 2 hours from Toronto.
Crisp fall leaves, a quaint village, and high-speed thrills await at this Ontario attraction. The Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster at Blue Mountain takes you flying through a spectacle of autumn leaves, and it's worth a road trip this season.
The mountain coaster is a year-round attraction at Collingwood's Blue Mountain, but the fall colours make it even more of a magical experience.
The 1-kilometre track lets you zoom down the mountain at speeds of up to 42 kilometres per hour. As you fly through the fall colours, you'll be treated to views of the quaint Blue Mountain Village nestled amongst the red and gold slopes.
The ride reaches 1000 metres high and passes over a stream and scenic hiking trail. The vibrant woodland surroundings will transport you to an autumn dreamland.
The attraction is included in the Play All Day Pass which gives you access to the whole Blue Mountain Adventure Park. Prices start at $49 per adult.
There are lots of other fall activities to enjoy while in the area. You can take a starlit gondola ride to the top of a mountain and explore an illuminated trail, or sip cozy drinks on one of the patios.
If you're looking for something sweet, explore the Apple Pie Trail, which makes for a delicious autumn day trip. Or, wander through the quaint Blue Mountain Village and visit the local shops and eateries.
Get ready to experience the fall colours in a thrilling way with the mountain coaster attraction.
Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster
Price: $49+ per adult for day pass
Address: 190 Gord Canning Dr., Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Speed through a stunning fall forest on this mountain coaster.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.