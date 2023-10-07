Ontario's Mountain Coaster Curls Past Trickling Waterfalls & A Kaleidoscope Of Fall Colours
It's a road trip from Toronto.
Get ready for some fall thrills. The Blue Mountain Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster is an exciting Ontario attraction that takes you racing through a forest and it's especially beautiful during the autumn season.
Located just 2 hours from Toronto in Collingwood's Blue Mountain, the ride twists and turns through vibrant leaves and fall scenery. Along the way, you'll pass waterfalls and enjoy views of the quaint Blue Mountain Village.
Here's what to know if you're planning to visit the Mountain Coaster.
How long is the Ridge Runner ride?
The Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster has a 1-kilometre track that twists and turns down the mountain. You'll reach speeds of up to 42 kilometres per hour as you sail through a forest of fall colours.
Is the Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster open in winter?
The ride is open year-round, so whether you visit during the fall for the vibrant colours or in the winter for the Narnia-like landscape, you'll be treated to an enchanting experience.
What is the weight limit on the Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster?
The weight limit per cart on the Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster is 330 lbs. Visitors must be 13 or older to ride alone and a minimum of minimum 137 centimetres tall.
Passengers must be between the ages of 3 to 12 and a minimum of 102 centimetres tall.
How to get Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster tickets
The Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster is available with the Play All Day ticket, which coasts $54 and up per adult. The ticket includes unlimited access to the Adventure Park and attractions like the Wind Rider Triple Zips and Cascade Putting Course.
Tickets are available through the Blue Mountain website.
Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster
Price: $54 + per adult
When: Year-round
Address: 190 Gord Canning Dr., Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fly through an array of fall colours on Ontario's "first" mountain rollercoaster.
