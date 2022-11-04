Ontario's Twinkly Christmas Village Has Frosty Mountain Views & A Glowing Trail Of Lights
You can wander along garland-wrapped streets. 🎁
This sparkling Christmas Village in Ontario will make you feel like you stepped inside a holiday card. Blue Mountain Village, located near Collingwood, is transforming once more for the holiday season, and it will fill you with cheer.
The picturesque Village is nestled between the Blue Mountains and the shining waters of Georgian Bay, about two hours from Toronto. The Christmas event, Holiday Magic at Blue, is returning from November 18, 2022 to January 8, 2023 with more lights and new attractions.
Over 1 million lights will illuminate the town, and the cobblestone streets will be draped in garland and bows. You can shop from stores with twinkling windows as holiday music plays through the area.
Starting at dusk each evening, you can follow a 1-kilometre Holiday Light Trail that leads through the Village and around Mill Pond. Along the way, you'll see luminous displays, some of which are interactive. You can be the "maestro of the lights" at the Dream Tree and Topsicle Forest, and enjoy new LED swings.
There will be a DJ Booth in the plaza on weekends, and it will be "orchestrating the sound-responsive lights with the beats." You can also enjoy a horse-drawn carriage with Santa, live music, warming stations, street performers, and fireworks over Mill Pond on Saturdays.
Stores will be open later for holiday shopping, and you can warm up with a cup of hot chocolate or enjoy treats like BeaverTails, burgers, and sushi.
The magical trail of lights is free to visit, and the Village makes for an enchanting day trip or holiday weekend away.
Holiday Magic at Blue
Price: Free
When: November 18, 2022 to January 8, 2023
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: This glittering Christmas town is filled with lights and holiday activities.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.