Summary

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 30 are out and there's an $80 million jackpot

Someone has won the $80 million jackpot!

person holding lotto max tickets

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers have been released for December 30.

There is an $80 million jackpot and 49 Maxmillions worth $1 million each up for grabs in this Lotto Max draw.

Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the Maxmillions prizes, where winning tickets have been sold, and more.

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 30?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for December 30 are 5, 21, 32, 38, 43, 44 and 45, with 49 as the bonus number.

Then, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:

  • 1, 3, 12, 24, 28, 46 and 48
  • 1, 5, 13, 31, 33, 36 and 42
  • 1, 5, 22, 36, 40, 47 and 48
  • 1, 8, 12, 19, 23, 35 and 45
  • 1, 12, 15, 21, 35, 43 and 47
  • 1, 12, 22, 24, 25, 33 and 49
  • 1, 12, 34, 35, 44, 47 and 48
  • 1, 15, 16, 23, 26, 41 and 46
  • 1, 16, 20, 24, 26, 35 and 47
  • 1, 22, 24, 26, 31, 33 and 41
  • 2, 4, 9, 24, 35, 45 and 48
  • 2, 4, 30, 38, 39, 41 and 42
  • 2, 5, 6, 19, 38, 40 and 47
  • 2, 5, 12, 27, 42, 47 and 49
  • 2, 10, 12, 15, 21, 47 and 50
  • 2, 10, 17, 21, 28, 39 and 42
  • 3, 4, 6, 12, 37, 42 and 46
  • 3, 5, 8, 30, 44, 48 and 49
  • 3, 8, 11, 13, 28, 43 and 46
  • 3, 8, 21, 24, 27, 41 and 44
  • 4, 5, 7, 14, 17, 20 and 31
  • 4, 6, 9, 12, 30, 31 and 42
  • 4, 6, 23, 26, 33, 36 and 43
  • 4, 9, 12, 21, 23, 29 and 44
  • 4, 28, 33, 34, 36, 38 and 49
  • 5, 6, 10, 14, 29, 35 and 47
  • 5, 12, 25, 31, 41, 46 and 47
  • 5, 14, 15, 17, 18, 37 and 44
  • 5, 14, 19, 20, 31, 36 and 37
  • 5, 14, 19, 24, 25, 42 and 50
  • 6, 11, 17, 27, 31, 36 and 50
  • 6, 14, 20, 22, 31, 33 and 46
  • 7, 9, 11, 30, 36, 38 and 50
  • 7, 10, 18, 22, 29, 35 and 36
  • 7, 12, 18, 19, 30, 31 and 45
  • 7, 14, 18, 25, 30, 35 and 37
  • 8, 9, 14, 18, 27, 28 and 33
  • 8, 19, 35, 38, 45, 46 and 50
  • 9, 10, 11, 20, 38, 45 and 46
  • 9, 13, 20, 30, 35, 36 and 44
  • 9, 16, 28, 31, 40, 45 and 47
  • 9, 17, 28, 30, 35, 44 and 46
  • 10, 13, 16, 22, 45, 47 and 48
  • 10, 15, 21, 26, 29, 37 and 44
  • 12, 15, 17, 18, 19, 32 and 46
  • 12, 26, 31, 46, 47, 48 and 50
  • 13, 14, 32, 33, 35, 46 and 49
  • 16, 17, 25, 28, 30, 32 and 40
  • 17, 23, 29, 30, 35, 36 and 46
  • 18, 22, 25, 33, 37, 40 and 43
  • 24, 26, 29, 34, 35, 44 and 45

The $80 million jackpot has been won with a ticket sold in London, Ontario!

Also, 15 of the Maxmillions prizes have been won, including a few that will be split between multiple tickets.

There are 13 Maxmillions winning tickets in Ontario, four in the Prairies, one in Quebec and one in Atlantic Canada.

So, the next Lotto Max draw on January 2 will offer a $46 million jackpot.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, December 26?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for December 26 were 2, 6, 14, 20, 43, 46 and 47. Then, the bonus number was 19.

Also, these were the Maxmillions winning numbers:

  • 1, 3, 4, 22, 33, 39 and 41
  • 1, 3, 4, 37, 38, 42 and 46
  • 1, 5, 7, 18, 21, 27 and 36
  • 1, 6, 7, 9, 12, 13 and 16
  • 1, 7, 10, 19, 26, 27 and 48
  • 1, 7, 11, 26, 29, 47 and 50
  • 1, 8, 19, 32, 39, 45 and 48
  • 1, 9, 18, 20, 34, 44 and 48
  • 1, 18, 25, 26, 35, 47 and 48
  • 1, 27, 31, 33, 34, 36 and 41
  • 2, 3, 5, 16, 17, 27 and 36
  • 2, 4, 6, 11, 20, 27 and 46
  • 2, 5, 8, 12, 16, 23 and 42
  • 2, 8, 17, 28, 39, 49 and 50
  • 2, 15, 17, 23, 43, 47 and 48
  • 3, 4, 6, 9, 15, 25 and44
  • 3, 4, 9, 11, 26, 35 and 38
  • 3, 5, 9, 13, 15, 19 and 45
  • 3, 23, 27, 28, 42, 45 and 47
  • 4, 5, 15, 37, 39, 40 and 48
  • 4, 6, 7, 9, 27, 28 and 48
  • 4, 13, 17, 28, 38, 43 and 46
  • 4, 27, 28, 29, 32, 38 and 43
  • 5, 6, 8, 23, 25, 28 and 50
  • 5, 8, 16, 22, 39, 40 and 49
  • 5, 10, 19, 26, 28, 33 and 48
  • 5, 11, 20, 28, 35, 46 and 48
  • 6, 7, 8, 18, 26, 27 and 44
  • 6, 12, 34, 36, 37, 47 and 48
  • 6, 21, 25, 27, 33, 41 and 46
  • 6, 25, 27, 32, 35, 39 and 44
  • 7, 9, 12, 13, 37, 40 and 48
  • 7, 12, 16, 17, 18, 37 and 47
  • 8, 11, 14, 17, 23, 26 and 42
  • 8, 22, 25, 32, 38, 39 and 48
  • 9, 10, 29, 34, 35, 37 and 44
  • 9, 14, 22, 25, 30, 34 and 49
  • 9, 27, 31, 32, 38, 42 and 50
  • 9, 28, 30, 32, 34, 39 and 44
  • 10, 27, 38, 40, 41, 42 and 46
  • 11, 13, 41, 42, 47, 49 and 50
  • 12, 13, 15, 38, 47, 49 and 50
  • 18, 23, 34, 37, 38, 45 and 50
  • 19, 20, 22, 26, 36, 42 and 48
  • 19, 24, 25, 26, 34, 37 and 44
  • 22, 25, 26, 27, 29, 40 and 45

Nobody in Canada won the $80 million jackpot in Friday's draw, but a dozen Maxmillions were won, including a few that will be split between two tickets.

There were eight winning Maxmillions tickets sold in Ontario, three in B.C., three in the Prairies, and one in Atlantic Canada.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($5 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

lotto max winning numberslotto max
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

