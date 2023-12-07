7 Best Blue Mountain Restaurants To Eat & Drink At After A Full Day Of Activities
Après-ski like a pro ⛷.
Ontario's Blue Mountain is a hot spot for anyone looking to do winter activities like skiing, snow tubing and even enjoying a day at the Scandinavian spa. But which restaurants have the best food and drinks for you to enjoy afterward?
Anyone who skis knows how important it is to find food after a day of hitting the slopes. The sport requires a lot of strength and at the end of the day, people are usually starving.
Luckily for folks up at Blue Mountain in Collingwood, Ontario, there are many places to eat nearby.
Blue Mountain Village is a popular destination during the winter because it's filled with things to do, many of which are within walking or skiing distance. It's the biggest snow hill in Ontario, so skiers find it convenient and viable compared to flying to Whistler in British Columbia or Mont-Tremblant in Quebec.
And so, Blue Mountain does all it can to enhance the experience by offering a miniature winter village filled with so much spirit.
Even though Collingwood is packed with restaurants and bars, some of your best bets are in Blue Mountain Village itself. We've compiled a list of places you should check out on your next weekend getaway.
Rusty's at Blue
Price: 💸💸
Address: 150 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, Ontario
Cuisine: Pub food
Why You Need To Go: Rusty's is located in the central part of the village, right off the most popular slopes at Blue Mountain. It's got a heated patio during the winter where people can enjoy food and drinks outside, but they've also got indoor seating with a rustic pub vibe.
From nachos to chicken fingers, wings, burgers, wraps and more, you can expect to find something comforting and filling at Rusty's.
You can also order up a pint of beer, a Caesar or even a spiked hot chocolate after a day of strenuous exercise.
Mother Tongue Asian Bistro & Cocktail Bar
Price: 💸💸
Address: 166 Jozo Weider Blvd, The Blue Mountains, ON
Cuisine: Asian
Why You Need To Go: If you crave dim sum, XO hot and sour soup, dynamite shrimp, Pad Thai, chow mein, or Kung Pao chilli chicken after skiing, then Mother Tongue is where you need to be.
The Asian restaurant features many comforting food items that will surely warm you up after a cold day. The restaurant has a lunch, dinner and kids' menu, depending on the time of day you visit.
Mother Tongue also has a funky cocktail list filled with drinks you've probably never had before but will likely want to have again, like a Siaro Spritz that consists of jasmine hibiscus sake, Aperol, guerra vermouth, cava and soda.
There's also the Sesame Snap drink, which is made with sesame-infused bourbon, Galliano, burnt sugar and house-made sesame snaps.
Magnone's Italian Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Address: 90 Jozo Weider Blvd #1, The Blue Mountains, ON
Cuisine: Italian
Why You Need To Go: How does a bowl of fresh pasta and a warm pizza sound after a day out in the cold? Magnone's Italian Kitchen serves up hearty meals that'll make you feel like you're dining on the slopes of the Italian Alps instead of Ontario's Blue Mountain.
From bruschetta, Pomodoro, carbonara and chicken parmigiana to Margherita and pepperoni pizzas, this Italian restaurant in Blue Mountain will certainly hit the spot.
Copper Blue's Bar and Grill
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd Unit #3, The Blue Mountain
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a more elevated meal after your ski adventure, then the food at Copper's might be the way to go.
They've got steaks, seafood, pasta, lamb and more that you can enjoy on their patio or indoors. They also serve lunch and dinner menus that feature different food items.
Additionally, Copper's has an extensive wine list with red and white wines that will surely warm you up.
Tholos Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 170 Jozo Weider Blvd #33, The Blue Mountains, ON
Cuisine: Greek
Why You Need To Go: Greek food is always so comforting, especially when the menu is filled with so many specialties like fried calamari, spanakopita, saganaki, lamb chops, grilled octopus, chicken souvlaki and much more.
If you're looking for somewhere to have a nice dinner with romantic vibes, Tholos Restaurant in Blue Mountain Village should be where you make a reservation.
BeaverTails
Price: 💸
Address: Various locations
Cuisine: Dessert
Why You Need To Go: If sugar is what you're after, then BeaverTails is the perfect winter dessert you need. There are various BeaverTails locations, with one up on the hills and the other in the heart of the Blue Mountain Village.
BeaverTails are fried pastry dough shaped like a beaver tail topped with sweet things like hazelnut chocolate, Oreos, apple pie stuffing, Skor and more.
Even though it's served all year round, this dessert tastes better in the winter because each order is made fresh and served hot, so it'll warm your fingers while you're standing out in negative-degree weather.
Kaytoo Restaurant & Bar
Price: 💸💸
Address: 176 Jozo Weider Blvd, The Blue Mountain, Ontario
Cuisine: International
Why You Need To Go: Kaytoo Restaurant and Bar is located on the lake in Blue Mountain Village, with beautiful views of the colourful winter chalets and picturesque vibes. They've also got a fantastic international spread on the menu, with options such as French onion soup, pierogi, burgers, ribs and salmon.
The pierogi are their specialty, as they've been making the Polish dumplings for 18 years using ingredients such as potato, bacon, onion, sour cream and cheese. They say the dish is a "resort favourite," so make sure you order up a few with your favourite stuffing!
Additionally, Kayoo has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, catering to various dietary restrictions.
Kaytoo also turns into a club after the day turns dark, so if you were hoping to have some fun, this would be one of the places to be.