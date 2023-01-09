This Ski Resort In Ontario Has The 'Longest Snow Tubing Hill' In The Province & It's Open Now
You can also ski and snowshoe or visit the spa.
It's the season for hitting fresh powder but if you're not a fan of skiing you can also go snow tubing at many ski resorts in Ontario.
Horseshoe Resort is a ski and golf destination in Barrie and according to its website, it has Ontario's longest snow tubing hill. The tubing runs are open for the season and you can also enjoy winter activities like snowshoeing and cross-country skiing here.
The large tubing hill is found near the base of the ski hill and you can race your friends on one of five snowy tracks. Once you fly down the winter hill you can take a magic carpet back up to the top for another ride.
Midweek tubing passes are $26 for a two-hour time slot and weekend and holiday passes start at $46 for three hours. If you want to turn the experience into the ultimate winter getaway you can buy a Winter Adventure Package, which is $377 per night.
The package includes one-night accommodation, a downhill lift ticket, a cross-country trail pass, a snowshoe trail pass and rental, a fat bike trail pass and rental plus the snow tubing pass. There are other package options like Vettä Spa and Stay which includes a night's stay at the ski resort and a day pass to the nearby spa.
The resort is using a new RFID ticket technology with cards this year so you can keep your ticket safely in your pocket. You'll find a number of dining options including a café, a cafeteria, two onsite restaurants and an outdoor aprés patio.
Horseshoe Resort
Price: $26+ per pass
When: Open for the season (weather permitting)
Address: 1101 Horseshoe Valley Rd. W., Barrie, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy the slopes without having to ski and race your friends down the "longest snow tubing hill" in Ontario.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.